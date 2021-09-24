SCOTTVILLE — Little went wrong for Mason County Central’s football team Friday in a 50-0 homecoming victory against Shelby at Spartan Community Field.
The Spartans scored 36 second-quarter points and had a touchdown early in the third quarter to stake out to the lopsided lead. It was set up, though, by an offense that chugged along with long drives that were capped by touchdowns.
“If you don’t have good line play, it doesn’t matter. And our line played excellent tonight,” said Central coach Scott Briggs. “They rose to the occasion… If we continue to improve like we did this last week, and I told the kids that between game one and game two there needs to be a huge improvement, and we did pretty well.
“I’m happy for them. It couldn’t have happened on a better night for them. Homecoming, big crowd, they showed some pride and they showed the crowd what we can do.”
Defensively, Shelby couldn’t get its offense on track as Spartans were flying into the backfield disrupting what the Tigers were trying to do.
Briggs said this past week of practice went well for the Spartans, and it showed on Friday.
“The kids were asking questions. They were making suggestions. They were more involved, more into it,” he said. “Practiced hard. I had a gut feeling they were going to play well, but you never know until the night of.
“I’m just glad my gut feeling proved right. It was a good game all the way around. We had good offense, good defense, good special teams.”
Mason County Central opened the scoring by marching more than four minutes on eight plays with Ethan Wood scoring on a two-yard run. Xander Gajeski scored the two-pointer on a run. Following a three-and-out by the Tigers, Gajeski capped a 13-play, 53-yard drive with a two-yard run early in the second quarter. The two-point run failed.
Another three-and-out by Shelby gave the Spartans the ball at midfield. Central took seven plays and a little more than three minutes of game clock before Gage Ruiz scored on a three-yard run. The two-point pass failed, and Central had a 20-0 lead with 5:22 remaining in the first half.
Shelby went three-and-out a third time, and the Spartans took possession at the Tigers’ 49. In four plays, Ethan Wood scored on a 5-yard run, and he had the two-point run for a 28-0 Central lead with 51 seconds remaining.
Turnovers then began to hurt the Tigers. Wood recovered a Shelby fumble with 23.5 seconds remaining in the half. Two plays later, Peyton Merz hauled in a 50-yard pass from Wood. Gajeski had the two-point run for a 36-0 lead.
Shelby had the ball for a first down after the ensuing kickoff on the Tigers’ 32 with 4.4 seconds remaining in the half. But Raiden Keefer rolled in from the quarterback’s blindside and knocked the ball loose. Kolden Myer scooped the ball up and scooted 25 yards for the touchdown as time expired. Ruiz had the two-point run for a 44-0 Central halftime lead.
Shelby had the ball to start the second half. On the second play from scrimmage, Gajeski intercepted a pass and ran it back for a touchdown from 45 yards away. The run failed, pushing the score to 50-0.
“Everything went our way tonight, too,” Briggs said. “We had the scoop-and-score right before the half. We had the tip interception. We had a fumble on the kickoff. Hats off to Shelby, they’re going through a tough situation right now, and I hope they understand a lot of that stuff was bad luck on their part. They’ll get better.”
Mason County Central was the beneficiary of four turnovers overall.
The Spartans out-gained Shelby, 324 yards to 18, and Central ran twice as many plays on offense as the Tigers, 46 to 20. Mason County Central had 274 yards on the ground while the Spartans threw for 50 yards.
Wood finished with 94 yards rushing on 13 carries to lead the Spartans to go with his completed pass. Gajeski had 39 yards on 10 carries, and Ruiz had 18 yards on four carries.
Raiden Keefer led the defense with four tackles while Gajeski, Ruiz and Ryan McLouth each had two. Keefer, Ruiz and McLouth each had a tackle for loss.
The Spartans will hit the road next week for a Thursday night game at Manistee.
“We’re going to have to get going on Monday,” Briggs said. “We’ll have a longer practice on Monday, and I think they’re excited to do it. I think they’re willing to do it.”