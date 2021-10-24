EAST LANSING — Several schools from area conferences were awarded a berth in the football playoffs the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Sunday evening.
Playoff tickets are available online only through GoFan at https://gofan.co/ For 11-player games, tickets for the district games are $7.30 each, regional title game $9.40 each and state semifinals $10.45 each. For 8-player games, tickets for the regional games are $9.40 each and the state semifinals are $10.45 each.
The time and day for the games are expected to be announced Monday, and will be found at www.mhsaa.com
11-Player
Division 4
Whitehall (7-2) at Sparta (7-2)
Division 5
Grant (4-5) at Howard City Tri-County (8-1)
Big Rapids (5-4) at Oakridge (7-2)
Division 6
Manistee (5-4) at Reed City (8-1)
Stanton Central Montcalm (5-4) at Montague (6-3)
Division 7
Delton Kellogg (5-3) at Muskegon Catholic (8-1)
North Muskegon (4-5) at Ravenna (6-3)
Division 8
White Cloud (4-5) at Carson City-Crystal (8-1)
Holton (5-4) at Muskegon Heights (5-4)
8-Player
Division 1
Mesick (5-4) at Suttons Bay (9-0)
Division 2
Gaylord St. Mary (5-4) at Marion (8-1)