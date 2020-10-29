Mason County Central Spartans
Record: (2-4, 2-4 WMC)
Enrollment: 347
All-Time Series Vs. Boyne City: First Meeting
Official Playoff Points: 19.667
Total Points Scored: 102 (17 per game)
Total Points Allowed: 158 (26.3 per game)
All-Time Playoff Record: 3-4
Last Playoff Appearance: 2015
Schedule and Results
Oakridge (4-2) 0-39
Ravenna (3-3) 7-35
Shelby (0-6) 55-0
Whitehall (5-1) 0-36
North Muskegon (3-3) 0-42
Hart (1-5) 40-6
Boyne City Ramblers
Record: 4-2
Enrollment: 433
All-Time Series Vs. Mason County Central: First Meeting
Official Playoff Points: 29.333
Total Points Scored: 247 (41.2 per game)
Total Points Allowed: 56 (9.3 per game)
All-Time Playoff Record: 13-18
Last Playoff Appearance: 2017
Schedule and Results
Maple City Glen Lk (4-2) 6-22
Kalkaska (0-5) 60-0, forfeit
Charlevoix (6-0) 20-28
Elk Rapids (1-5) 58-0
Harbor Springs (3-3) 55-0
Mancelona (2-4) 48-6