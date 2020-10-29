Mason County Central Spartans

Record: (2-4, 2-4 WMC)

Enrollment: 347

All-Time Series Vs. Boyne City: First Meeting

Official Playoff Points: 19.667

Total Points Scored: 102 (17 per game)

Total Points Allowed: 158 (26.3 per game)

All-Time Playoff Record: 3-4

Last Playoff Appearance: 2015

Schedule and Results

Oakridge (4-2) 0-39

Ravenna (3-3) 7-35

Shelby (0-6) 55-0

Whitehall (5-1) 0-36

North Muskegon (3-3) 0-42

Hart (1-5) 40-6

Boyne City Ramblers

Record: 4-2

Enrollment: 433

All-Time Series Vs. Mason County Central: First Meeting

Official Playoff Points: 29.333

Total Points Scored: 247 (41.2 per game)

Total Points Allowed: 56 (9.3 per game)

All-Time Playoff Record: 13-18

Last Playoff Appearance: 2017

Schedule and Results

Maple City Glen Lk (4-2) 6-22

Kalkaska (0-5) 60-0, forfeit

Charlevoix (6-0) 20-28

Elk Rapids (1-5) 58-0

Harbor Springs (3-3) 55-0

Mancelona (2-4) 48-6