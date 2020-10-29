Ludington Orioles

Record: (4-2, 1-2 Lakes 8)

Enrollment: 678

All-Time Series Vs. Bay City John Glenn: First Meeting

Official Playoff Points: 37.667

Total Points Scored: 157 (26.2 per game)

Total Points Allowed: 88 (14.7 per game)

All-Time Playoff Record: 0-6

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

Schedule and Results

Muskegon Catholic (6-0) 6-30

Fremont (2-4) 41-22

Orchard View (2-4) 63-8

Godwin Heights (2-4) 21-7

Manistee (4-2) 20-21

Lake City (2-4) 6-0

Bay City John Glenn bobcats

Record: 1-5

Enrollment: 788

All-Time Series Vs. Ludington: First Meeting

Official Playoff Points: 14.833

Total Points Scored: 59 (9.8 per game)

Total Points Allowed: 153 (25.5 per game)

All-Time Playoff Record: 7-24

Last Playoff Appearance: 2017

Schedule and Results

Bridgeport (1-5) 21-14

Birch Run (1-5) 7-21

Sag. Swan Valley (3-3) 10-14

Essexville Garber (5-1) 0-41

Alma (2-4) 7-28

Freeland (5-1) 14-35