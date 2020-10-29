Ludington Orioles
Record: (4-2, 1-2 Lakes 8)
Enrollment: 678
All-Time Series Vs. Bay City John Glenn: First Meeting
Official Playoff Points: 37.667
Total Points Scored: 157 (26.2 per game)
Total Points Allowed: 88 (14.7 per game)
All-Time Playoff Record: 0-6
Last Playoff Appearance: 2019
Schedule and Results
Muskegon Catholic (6-0) 6-30
Fremont (2-4) 41-22
Orchard View (2-4) 63-8
Godwin Heights (2-4) 21-7
Manistee (4-2) 20-21
Lake City (2-4) 6-0
Bay City John Glenn bobcats
Record: 1-5
Enrollment: 788
All-Time Series Vs. Ludington: First Meeting
Official Playoff Points: 14.833
Total Points Scored: 59 (9.8 per game)
Total Points Allowed: 153 (25.5 per game)
All-Time Playoff Record: 7-24
Last Playoff Appearance: 2017
Schedule and Results
Bridgeport (1-5) 21-14
Birch Run (1-5) 7-21
Sag. Swan Valley (3-3) 10-14
Essexville Garber (5-1) 0-41
Alma (2-4) 7-28
Freeland (5-1) 14-35