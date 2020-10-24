LAKE CITY — It wasn’t the best of conditions Friday night in Lake City, but the Ludington Orioles did just enough to win, topping the Trojans, 6-0, to wrap up the regular season.
Ludington was without the services of senior Brad Mesyar due to shoulder soreness, but Chase Hackert stepped in a did what needed to be done for the offense.
“I thought Chase stepped up and did an admirable job behind center tonight,” said head coach Charlie Gunsell. “There were a few snap issues here and there but all in all I thought he managed the offense well and it got the job done.”
The lone score came on a batted ball at the line of scrimmage that was grabbed senior lineman Ty Wincheski as he brought it in to the endzone just before the half.
The Trojans had a nice drive going late in the fourth quarter as they set up shop inside the 25 yard line. But on the second play of the drive, a muffed handoff on a reverse was picked up by the Orioles, stifling the Trojans’ chances and sealing the game for Ludington.
Wincheski and Jacob Irelan were strong on defense with eight and seven tackles each while Nikolai Kerher added five of his own.
Offensively, the Orioles were led by Stephen Weinert with 13 carries and 88 yards on the ground while Hackert added eight carries for 42 yards as well as completing four passes for 25 yards.
Though the opponent is still not known for the first round of the MHSAA Division 4 playoffs next week, Gunsell thinks his team is in good shape heading into the postseason.
“Our defense is and has been solid all season long for us,” Gunsell said. “I think we were a little conservative on offense tonight due to the circumstances and weather, but when we have all our pieces healthy we’re tough to stop.”
Jake Plamondon did not play Friday evening as he had been asked to quarantine as a precaution due to being exposed to a COVID positive individual, Ludington Athletic Director Randy Fountain announced in a statement two hours before kickoff. His exposure did not involve any other student, student athlete or any staff member at Ludington High School. Ludington Superintedent Jason Kennedy stated that the district was authorized to make a statement by his family.
Ludington ends the season with a 4-2 record.