Mason County Central’s football program will be looking to navigate low turnout for its program with shortened seasons in both varsity and junior varsity football.
The program cut its varsity schedule down to five weeks — making it ineligible for the playoffs. The junior varsity schedule is seven games. Mason County Central athletic director Tim Genson said the program has about 41 players total, but nearly half of them are freshmen. There also nine seniors and four juniors, making for only 14 potential varsity-only players.
“When you take a look at that, normally, there is one small class,” Genson said.
The players and families in the program were informed of the decision Wednesday night after practice during a meeting.
“Everybody that was at the parent meeting, they were thinking it was the best possibility at this point. That went fine,” Central coach Scott Briggs said. “Everybody gets something. There’s some give and take on both sides of the issue.”
Genson pointed to Hart’s 2015 season as a difference between the two scenarios each district faced. Hart, at that time, had one senior out for football, and while it was difficult for the player and his family, the Pirates could be accommodated with a junior varsity-only schedule.
For Central, having larger numbers in the freshmen and senior groups made it difficult this year. Issues with filling both a varsity and JV squad at Central are not unique to 2021. The Spartans had a varsity-only team as there was a low turnout of underclassmen while there were more kids out from the juniors and seniors a few years ago.
“This was a little bit different. The biggest class of kids are freshmen, and the second-biggest group are your seniors (this year),” Genson said. “If we did JV only, that blocks out your second-biggest group from being able to play.”
This year, Genson credited the fifth-quarter rule that allows for football players to compete in five quarters of action across both a varsity and junior varsity week. The district will take advantage of that rule in weeks the Spartans play Hart, Shelby and North Muskegon as those weeks will have both a varsity and JV match-up.
This plan, Genson said, allows the program to keep its sub-varsity kids together without having them play a complete nine weeks of a varsity schedule.
“It’s going to give those kids a lot of playing time, and they’ll get a lot of football experience,” he said, “without the over-exposure of a full nine-game schedule.”
Some of the experiences of high school football off of the field also remain intact for Central. Homecoming is scheduled for Sept. 24 against Shelby.
“We get to have that spirit week piece we didn’t have in the past year,” Genson said. “We get some Friday night light pieces. We’re hoping there’s not any restrictions on fans.”
Mason County Central’s season opener with Manistee is intact, albeit as a varsity-only contest. The Spartans will have a varsity and JV week for the second week of the season when they play against Hart. The varsity team will play two more games in September, including homecoming. The season is scheduled to conclude Oct. 15 against North Muskegon.
Briggs said the other programs Central faces were gracious in helping them out. He said both Manistee and Ravenna are facing turnout issues where neither school appears to have a junior varsity team this season. Montague and Oakridge are allowing for only a match-up at the JV level with Central.
“I’m appreciative. We’re trying to do what’s right for kids. (The other schools are) all about doing what’s right for kids. We’re trying to make something possible for kids. They’re trying to do what’s right for kids and football. They’re saying, we’ll try to work with you,” Briggs said. “We all trying to keep to a common goal: It’s all about kids and positive experiences. Those schools showed their colors in working with us on this.”
One game that is not going to be at the varsity level is the annual contest between Ludington and Mason County Central. The 37th meeting between the two county schools was scheduled to conclude the regular season. They’ve played each other every season since 2008 for the Lumbermen’s Trophy.
The five-game varsity schedule is the shortest for the school since 1942 when Ivan Tillotson guided the Spartans to a 3-2 mark. Central had a sixth game scheduled that season, but it was canceled.