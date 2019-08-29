The Ludington at Fremont varsity football game was postponed to 4 p.m. Friday.
The game was postponed because of thunderstorms that rolled through the area Thursday afternoon and evening.
Sunny. High 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Enter our Western Michigan Fair "Favorite Fair Photo" contest and your photo could be selected for the cover of next year's Fair Premium Book + other great prizes!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.