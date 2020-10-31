Making the playoffs for the fourth time in five years, the Ludington Orioles were looking to grab their first postseason win in school history as they hosted Bay City John Glenn at Oriole Field.
A three touchdown performance from Stephen Weinert helped propel the Orioles to a win over the Bobcats, winning 18-15 Friday night.
While the running game wasn’t there tonight with only 30 yards, quarterback Brad Mesyar found his playmakers in the open field and head coach Charlie Gunsell said that’s how they needed to mimic the run game.
“He (Mesyar) was the man tonight. We just could not move them up front and it seemed like we were beating our head against a wall. We abandoned it and used the short passing game and screen game as our run game and it was effective,” Gunsell said.
It was a slow moving first quarter, as each team saw possession of the ball just twice with no scoring.
A blocked punt by the Orioles on the Bobcats’ first drive setup Ludington with great field position at the John Glenn 25 yard line, but an interception thrown by Mesyar ended that drive.
After a big fourth down stop by the Ludington defense, the Orioles used a passing attack to move down the field, with the drive being capped off by a Stephen Weinert 1-yard touchdown run to make it 6-0 midway through the second quarter.
A fumble by the Bobcats on their third play of the drive set up the Orioles once again with great field position. But Mesyar completed a pass to Jacob Irelan, and Irelan lost the ball as he was taken down with the Orioles spoiling yet another drive.
The Oriole defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing Bobcat drive, and starting from the 39 yard line, it took Ludington just three plays to score, as Mesyar connected with Weinert in a 16-yard touchdown pass, increasing the Oriole lead to 12-0.
After two completions that went for more than 30 yards, the Bobcats found themselves at the 2 yard line. After two stops by the Orioles’ defensive line, Will Ozdych found his way into the endzone to cut into the Ludington lead making it 12-7 after a two minute drive.
Ludington had one last chance to score before the end of the half, but a 40-yard pass in the endzone to Kyle Barnett was knocked out of his hands, as the Orioles took a 12-7 lead at the break.
John Glenn came out of the half pounding the ball on the ground, using more than seven minutes of the third quarter clock. The Bobcats got the ball all the way down to the Orioles 23 yard line.
On a fourth-and-six, a Bobcat pass by quarterback Ethan Swincicki was picked off by Irelan to give the ball to the Orioles.
The Orioles’ offense, however, didn’t come out of the half crisp, as they combined for negative two yards on their first two drives. It resulted in punts each time.
Late in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats were driving, Swincicki connected with Hunter Allabuagh on a 47-yard pass to bring them down to the Oriole 1, and two plays later, Ozdych punched it in to give the Bobcats a 15-12 lead with 1:36 remaining.
A Monte Moore kick return to the Bobcat 48-yard line set up the Orioles well for a potential game-winning drive as they started with the ball with just 1:28 to play.
Mesyar connected with Irelan on the second play of the drive that got them down to the 20 yard line, and a facemask penalty by the Bobcats got them down to the 10.
On the very next play, Mesyar found Weinert on a screen pass for a 10-yard touchdown. The Orioles reclaimed the lead with one minute remaining.
Three incomplete passes and a sack by Braden Chadwick helped seal the deal as the Bobcats were forced to a turnover on downs, giving the Orioles their first playoff win in school history.
After a big night on the defensive end for his front four, Gunsell pointed out one in particular as his player of the game.
“This is the best the defense has ever been in my 21 years here,” said Gunsell. “Chadwick, he was easily the anchor tonight for us. They could not run the inside veer against him and play after play, he stopped them.”
Chadwick was the leader in the defensive end with 10 tackles including four for a loss and two sacks. Ty Wincheski led the team with three sacks while Moore and Levi Laman added eight and seven tackles each.
Mesyar was solid under center, completing 15 passes for 190 yards and two scores, with Irelan catching eight passes for 106 yards and Weinert adding three catches for 43 yards and two scores.
With the matchup still up in the air as Sault St. Marie and Saginaw Arthur Hill face off on Saturday, Gunsell pointed to the little things for the Orioles to polish up a bit before next week’s game.
“Even with how well we moved the ball through the air, we dropped a lot of balls. But I don’t worry about that too much, those guys are good athletes and they’ll be better next week.”