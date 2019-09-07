The Ludington football team was hitting on all cylinders at the start of the game at Oriole Field on Friday night against the Hesperia Panthers.

The Orioles kicked off to start the game and by the end of the first quarter had a commanding 21-0 lead. It all led to a 55-24 non-conference victory.

“Hesperia won the toss and elected to receive. We were able to kick with the wind to pin them deep in their own territory, and that allowed us to be on a short field the entire first quarter. Our kids really too advantage of our opportunities,” Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell said.

