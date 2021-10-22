NORTH MUSKEGON — Ludington football ended the 2021 season at North Muskegon on Friday night with a 25-0 loss.
The loss is a good marker for the young Orioles squad as Ludington will join the West Michigan Conference next fall and will need to spend the off-season getting stronger in order to compete with the schools in that conference.
“As a whole, as a program, we absolutely have to get stronger,” said LHS coach Charlie Gunsell. “We have kids who are willing to pay the price and put in the work. I am excited about the talent who have on this team, we just have to do the off season work.”
While the Orioles will be joining an expanded WMC, the Norsemen won’t be one of the schools they’ll face as a league opponent. They’ll be seeing the likes of Montague, Oakridge and Whitehall.
North Muskegon scored at the 2:40 mark in the first quarter when Ben Meyers had a 6-yard touchdown run, but the extra point was no good.
The second score came in the second quarter, 8:19 on the clock, when Meyers had another 6-yard touchdown run and the two-point conversion attempt was no good.
About four minutes later, Meyers was at it again, this time for a 45-yard run and the two-point conversion attempt was no good. Heading in to the half, the score was 18-0.
The final score of the game came after North Muskegon intercepted an Orioles pass and ran it back to just short of the goal line when Stephen Weinert tackled to deny the score. However, just one play later, the Norsemen’s Bo Nedeau had a 4-yard touchdown run. The kick failed.
Ludington had a total of 183 yards of total offense compared to 213 by North Muskegon. Ninety yards for the Orioles were in passing, while 189 of the Norsemen’s were rushing yards.
Ludington was able to keep its turnovers down, a thorn in the side for the Orioles all season, having three interceptions. They also had two fumbles but both were recovered.
Quarterback Trey Forfinski led in passing with 4-for-15, good for 74 yards and had one interception. Forfinski also led in rushing yards with 47 on 16 carries. In receiving, Levi Laman had three receptions for 82 yards, a 27.3 average. Aric Storm had 7.5 tackles, Laman had 7.0, and Gage Jones and Weinert had 5.5 tackles for the defense.
“We just could not get it going,” Gunsell said. “We had no type of flow offensively and struggled all night to move the ball. Ludington kids are always going to play tough, and they did tonight. We just couldn’t score points.”
Gunsell gave kudos to his 13 seniors on the team and appreciated their efforts throughout their years. The team is young overall with nine underclassmen starting on defense and eight on offense.
North Muskegon’s win against the Orioles put them in playoff contention as its overall record improved to 4-5. Ludington knew prior to the game their season was coming to an end with this final regular season game.