Ludington’s varsity football team will be looking for its second victory in as many games for the 2021 season, but the Orioles face a stiff test in Sparta as the teams will play at 7 p.m., Thursday, at Oriole Field.
Ludington is coming off a win last Friday when it beat Fremont, 20-6.
The Sparta squad lost a nailbiter to Oakridge, 22-21, decided by a safety at around the 6 minute mark of the fourth quarter, according to a report from Local Sports Journal.
This contest is the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football. In the past five seasons, the Orioles have met 10 other schools for the first time on the gridiron.
Ludington is coming off the jubilation of a win against Fremont. While Ludington’s defense came up big last week, it will need to do the same this week. The Spartans are led by versatile quarterback Matt Danicek, who only threw for 31 yards, but rushed eight times for 55 yards, according to the Local Sports Journal.
Sparta took a 21-14 lead in to halftime last week but were held scoreless by the Oakridge Eagles in the final half, the Local Sports Journal reported.
Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell said last week that changes made to the defensive line paid off last week, and the Orioles have had more time to solidify those changes.
The Orioles had three players rush for more than 100 yards against the Packers: Aiden Gilchrist, Trey Forkinski and Stephen Weinert.