The Ludington football team is looking to change the momentum in the series against their old rival at 7 p.m. Friday at Manistee.

The Chippewas have won four of the last five including last year’s game by the score of 33-14.

Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell knows that Manistee has had his team’s number over the past few years.

“They have had a lot of success against us over the last 10 years, and it won’t be any easier this year at their place. It will be a super atmosphere for high school football,” Gunsell said.

