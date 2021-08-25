The Ludington varsity football team gained valuable insight from its scrimmage last Thursday in Big Rapids and made necessary position changes on defense as a result of some weaknesses exposed heavily during the scrimmage.
The Orioles hoping it carries over for the season-opening non-conference contest at 7 p.m., Friday, in Fremont.
“We can see instant results. These players can cover sideline to sideline. They play at a high energy level and can move well,” said LHS coach Charlie Gunsell.
The offense is strong at this point in the season, and Gunsell is expecting his players to compete in front of a crowd once the lights come on Friday night.
Two players, Stephen Weinert and Eddie Gamble, did not play at the scrimmage as they were banged up a little bit, but they will be ready to play Friday night. The rest of the team has been healthy, and they are anxious to play.
Gunsell acknowledges Fremont is much improved.
“Coach Carpenter has had two years with the program and I anticipate a good game,” Gunsell said.
Gunsell sees Fremont as being similar to Ludington defensively. The Packers may be a little bigger and will likely try to wear Ludington down, but the Orioles will try to defend against that happening.
Fremont has gone from a Wing-T offense to a spread offense this year. They will throw a lot of run-pass options at Ludington and are big up front.
Some of the Oriole front line are young and some of the players just need game-time experience before they get comfortable.
“These are good kids who play hard,” Gunsell said.
The team lost its practice time on Tuesday because of the storm that blew through Mason County, but the practice was good on Wednesday and Gunsell expects the same on Thursday in preparation for the game at Pine Athletic Complex in Fremont.
“We have a team that can compete with anyone we play this season,” said Gunsell. “We are super excited to play and see how players respond in game situations,” he said.