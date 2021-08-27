FREMONT — The Ludington varsity football team secured a win with a tremendous effort by the defense and solid offensive plays when they were most needed, downing Fremont, 20-6, in a non-conference, season-opening contest in Fremont.
“The defense kept us in the game in the first half during a humid, miserable night to play football,” Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell said.
It was so humid the ball got slippery at times. Ludington won the turnover battle of the night.
Ludington’s first score came in the second quarter, at the 6:12 mark, when junior Trey Forkinski scored on a 3-yard run. The point after kick was blocked, and Ludington held the lead 6-0.
The rest of the scoring came in the fourth quarter. At the 8:46 mark, Forkinski’s pass to senior Wilson Gunsell was caught for a touchdown and the point after kick by junior Miles Wilson was good. That put the Orioles ahead, 13-0.
Fremont had a big kick return at the 8:22 mark that led to a Packer touchdown, but the Orioles blocked the point after. The Packers trailed, 13-6.
Ludington’s very next drive went more than 80 yards on four plays and culminated in senior Stephen Weinert running for nine yards and a touchdown. Point after kick good by Wilson. Ludington had a two-touchdown margin, 20-6.
Ludington led Fremont in total offense, gaining 417 yards in 39 plays. Fremont had 217 yards in 45 plays. Ludington added 389 rushing yards to Fremont’s 121.
Three Orioles rushed for more than 100 yards. Weinert led the way with 167 yards on 15 attempts for an 11.1 average and one touchdown. Junior Aidan Gilchrist added 116 yards on 5 carries for a 23.2 average and Forkinski had 106 yards on 11 carries for a 9.6 average and scored one touchdown.
Forkinski was 2-for-7 passing for 28 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Weinert had one reception for 18 yards and Gunsell had a reception for 10 yards.
“I am super proud of the kids,” said Gunsell. “It was a special night. Every time we needed them to step up they did.”
Gunsell praised Levi Laman who “clearly led us defensively and gave a tremendous effort. He was all over the field.”
Laman hauled in two interceptions in a big effort.
Also coming up big for the Orioles was Nikolai Kehrer with six tackles, five of them solo. Additional defense came from Eddie Gamble who had five tackles and Nathan Gilchrist had four and an interception.
Gunsell noted Fremont is a much improved team, and the two teams will meet again next year as new members of the West Michigan Conference. While the defensive keep the Orioles in the game in the first half, the offensive line stepped it up in the second half.
Ludington had three interceptions on the night and a key fumble recovery.
“We will enjoy this win for now and then begin to get ready for Sparta next Thursday at home,” commented coach Gunsell.