The Ludington football team played in a rainy and eventually lightning- shortened game on Friday night at Oriole Field against Lakes 8 Activities Conference foe the Muskegon Heights Tigers.
“It was a mess from the beginning. Everything was wet. The atmosphere was not great. We didn’t play particularly well. Give credit to Muskegon Heights and their coaches. There was no flow to the night,” Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell said. “It was a weird night. We didn’t go out for warmups until 6:30 (p.m.). To come out of that with a win, I’m grateful.”
The Orioles (4-1, 2-1 Lakes 8) led at halftime by the score of 33-0 and when the lightning hit just as the teams were coming back onto the field, that became the final score.
