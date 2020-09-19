MUSKEGON — Despite strong efforts on the defensive side of the ball in the first half, the Muskegon Catholic offense was too much to handle for Ludington as the Orioles fell in their season and Lakes 8 opener, 30-6.
“It was a close ball game for three quarters,” Ludington head coach Charlie Gunsell said after the loss Friday night, “but they were able to break our will early in the fourth with a couple of easy scores. We were just inconsistent on both sides of the ball, particularly on offense. It’s a lot of stuff that we can fix in practice.”
The lone score of the first half came on a 22-yard touchdown pass by the Crusaders, as they held a 8-0 lead going into the half.
The Orioles’ defense came up big on the Crusaders’ opening drive of the second half, stopping Muskegon Catholic at the Orioles’ 4-yard line on downs to give the ball back to the Ludington offense.
After a big scramble by Brad Mesyar to get their backs off their own goal-line, Trey Forfinski made a couple defenders miss and broke free for a 78-yard touchdown run to give the Orioles their first score of the game.
The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, making it an 8-6 game with the Crusaders leading with under four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The Crusaders answered quickly with a two minute drive with another touchdown pass, this time going for 27 yards, as they held a 16-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
A 55-yard run as well as a 1-yard touchdown run helped the Crusaders run for the victory, handing the Orioles a loss on opening night.
“A big thing was that they stuck to their identity and we were left scrambling for ours at times. We just need to get back to work and get ready for next week,” said Gunsell.
Next week’s game, which was originally slated as a matchup with Muskegon Heights, has been changed to a neutral site game with Michigan Center which will be played at Clare High School.
Gunsell praised Athletic Director Randy Fountain for his handling of the schedule in such odd times for high school sports.
“I’ve gotta give a lot of credit to Randy. This hasn’t been easy for a guy in his position and he’s been doing one heck of a job.”
Forfinski was the leading rusher for the Orioles with 16 carries for 135 yards and a score, while Steven Weinert added a carry for seven yards.
In the passing game, Jake Plamondon caught two passes for 27 yards with Jacob Irelan catching two passes for 11 yards. Brad Mesyar completed four passes for 47 yards and one interception.
The Orioles move to 0-1 on the young season.