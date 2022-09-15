Ludington's junior varsity football team lost to Oakridge, 28-0.
The Orioles (2-2, 1-1 West Michigan Lakes) trailed, 14-0, at halftime.
Leland Carmano had eight tackles. Jaron Hathaway and Cameron Gunsell had seven tackles each.
