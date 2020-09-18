After a score on the opening play of the season, the offense for Ludington’s junior varsity football team was stymied as it ended its first game of the year in a 6-6 tie with Muskegon Catholic Thursday night at Oriole Field.
“It was nice to have a bit of normalcy back in our lives for a couple hours,” said head coach Rich Kirby. “I’m really proud of how the kids fought tonight.”
On the first play of the game, Chase Hackert connected with Daniel Ramirez on a 60-yard touchdown pass to give the Orioles an early 6-0 lead.
As the Crusaders were driving down the field on the ensuing drive, the Orioles’ defense stopped them in their tracks as Cole Johnson recovered a fumble to give the ball back to the Ludington offense.
Muskegon Catholic scored in the second quarter to tie the game at 6 apiece, and that was it for the scoring as the game ended in a 6-6 tie.
“We lost a few opportunities with some dropped passes in the endzone where we could have added a few more points to the scoreboard,” said Kirby. “A lot of the mistakes are fixable.”
Eric Storm led the team in tackles with nine while Carter Knee added a sack for the defense. Gage Jones also chipped in with an interception.
Ludington starts the year 0-0-1 and will host North Muskegon next Thursday.