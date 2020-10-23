At Oriole Field, Ludington picked up an 8-6 victory against Lake City Thursday night to wrap up the regular season.
Freshman Gage Jones took over at quarterback for the Orioles, and he threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to freshman Daniel Ramirez. Jones threw a two-point conversion pass to freshman Skylar Holtrust.
The Orioles (3-2-1) had four turnovers. Sophomore Cole Johnson, sophomore Jonathan Weinert and Ramirez each had interceptions. Sophomore Aric Storm caused a fumble, and it was recovered by freshman Joseph Benz.