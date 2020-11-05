The Ludington Orioles’ football team made history last week, grabbing its first playoff win in school history after topping Bay City John Glenn, 18-15, at Oriole Field.
While some schools may just be happy getting that first victory, Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell says his guys are looking for more this week when the Orioles host Sault Ste. Marie at 7 p.m., Friday, also at Oriole Field.
“The guys have been putting in some great practices this week,” said Gunsell. “They feel like they accomplished something and they just want to keep going.”
The win last week was without senior tight end and linebacker Jake Plamondon, and Gunsell is certainly pleased to see him back in the lineup.
“Jake does a lot for us on both sides of the ball, so to have him and the whole team healthy and ready to go Friday night is huge for us,” Gunsell said.
Friday night’s matchup at Oriole Field will pit opponents who will be playing their third game in two seasons. The Soo lost the first game at Oriole Field in the regular season in 2019, but the Blue Devils knocked the Orioles out of the playoffs in the first round in the Upper Peninsula.
Gunsell says the size of the Blue Devils is what gave the Orioles the most fits last year, and it’s something they’ll have to handle better this year.
“They wreaked havoc on us and we couldn’t stop the run and we couldn’t protect the quarterback. If you don’t do those things, then you’re going to have problems with them,” said Gunsell. “We just have to stay to our strengths and try not to get in a slugfest in between the tackles.”