Looking to pick up its second win in postseason history Friday night and set up a date with Cadillac next week, the Ludington Orioles were eliminated from the playoffs instead thanks to a touchdown by Sault Ste. Marie as time expired, 22-16.
Following the loss, a choked up Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell praised how well his team fought not only tonight but all year long.
“They beat us up a little bit up front, but I can’t tell you how proud I am of our kids,” Gunsell said. “They came out every week with everything they had, and I know when they go into the winter season their toughness will show there too.”
After missing the last two games, Jake Plamondon made his presence felt on the Blue Devils’ first drive, as he accounted for four tackles including a stop on fourth-and-short, ending the Sault’s drive.
Neither offense could get much going, as they shared a pair of punts and each having a turnover on downs on their first three drives.
The first points were scored by the Blue Devils on a 1-yard carry by Kristopher Pearce which was set up by a 34-yard pass to Ryan LaPlaunt from Jakob Davie. It gave the Soo an 8-0 lead in the second quarter.
On the next drive after a nice 10-yard completion to Stephen Weinert from Brad Mesyar to extend the drive on a third down, the Orioles saw themselves faced with another third-and-long as Mesyar threw up a pass for Plamondon that was picked off by John Robinson, as the Blue Devils took back possession late in the quarter.
The Orioles’ defense stepped up on the final drive of the half, keeping the Soo off the scoreboard as Ludington went into the half trailing, 8-0.
The first drive of the second half was highlighted by Plamondon who accounted for 45 all purpose yards on the drive, but a 20-yard sack by the Blue Devils took the wind out of the Orioles’ sails and forced the Orioles to punt.
After a three-and-out forced by the Orioles’ defense, the offense picked up right where they left off on the previous drive, as an eight play drive was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown carry by Plamondon to knot the game up at 8-8 late in the third.
Following a good defensive stand by the Orioles forcing a punt, Jacob Irelan had trouble corralling the kick as it travelled into the end-zone.
While trying to get the ball out of the end-zone, Irelan was taken down and lost control of the ball and a hoard of Blue Devils fell onto the ball in the end-zone, giving the Soo a touchdown and after a converted two-point conversion, gave the Blue Devils with a 16-8 lead with eight minutes to play.
Another solid Orioles’ offensive drive was stalled by the Blue Devils’ defense as a turnover on downs gave the ball back to the Soo with a little more than three minutes remaining.
The Orioles’ defense forced a three-and-out and on the ensuing punt, a bobbled punt gave the Orioles time to get in the backfield, and Kyle Barnett was able to get a hand on the punt to give the Orioles great field position at the 19-yard line.
Two plays into the next drive, Mesyar connected with Irelan for a 17-yard touchdown pass to knot the game up at 16 apiece with 1:30 remaining.
Starting from their own 45-yard line, the Blue Devils moved the ball well on four straight plays, with a Davie pass to Bennett Swanson to the 4-yard line with three seconds left that gave the Soo one last play before regulation.
Opting to play from the spot and not stopping the clock with a spike, Davie rolled out left and found Callen Campbell wide open in the back of the end-zone to end the game, giving the Soo a 22-16 win.
After the loss, Gunsell reflected on the senior class that has done so much for this Ludington football program.
“They are going to go down as one of the most, if not the most successful class in school history,” Gunsell said. “I loved going to practice and coaching these guys, and we’re definitely going to miss them.”
Weinert led the Orioles on the ground with 13 carries for 44 yards while Mesyar threw for 148 yards on 15 completions, tallying a touchdown and an interception.
Plamondon was a force defensively, racking up eight tackles with Levi Laman and Dylan Buck each racking up six tackles.
The Orioles end their season with a 5-3 record. Sault Ste. Marie will pair up for the second straight season with Cadillac as the two teams play for a district championship next week.