For the fourth time in five years, the Ludington Orioles football team will be competing in the playoffs in hopes to grab its first playoff victory in program history with an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal game against Bay City John Glenn at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ludington’s Oriole Field.
It will also be the first time since 1989 that the Orioles will be hosting a playoff game, and coach Charlie Gunsell said that getting a win for the home crowd Friday night would mean a lot to the program.
“A win just means we’re taking another step forward,” Gunsell said. “I think that there have been some great things that this program has done in the last 15 to 20 years. But we do need to take that next step, and we do need to start winning postseason games and this is a great opportunity for us to do that.”
The Orioles (4-2) season started this year with an opening night loss to Muskegon Catholic, 30-8, a game in which the Orioles were only down 8-0 midway through the third quarter before the No. 2 ranked team in Division six showed its teeth.
After that loss, Ludington ripped off a pair of impressive wins over Fremont and Orchard View, and ended the season 2-1 in their last three games with the lone loss coming to the hands of Manistee by just one point.
While the offense has shown at times they can be powerful in their own right, it’s the defense that has set the tone all year long for the Orioles.
“Not only is it our defense, but I’ll even go further with our front four that we rotate (Ty) Wincheski, (Nikolai) Kehrer, (Dylan) Buck, (Braeden) Chadwick and (Max) Munn, they’ve been phenomenal. They’ve certainly been our rock this year and it’s really helped us win football games.”
Senior quarterback Brad Mesyar missed last week’s game due to shoulder tightness but will be back under center this week in a pivotal game. However, the Orioles will be without two dynamic players for that offensive unit.
Trey Forfinski and Jake Plamondon will both be inactive for the game Friday night, but Gunsell is confident his guys will step up in their absence.
“Those are two explosive guys not to have,” Gunsell said. “But we’re going to have just about everybody else playing and I think with Brad back he can help calm us down on offense when we get a little rattled.”
This will be the first meeting of Ludington and Bay City John Glenn though Gunsell isn’t unfamiliar with John Glenn (1-5).
Gunsell, a graduate of Caro in The Thumb, played in the Tri-Valley Conference which John Glenn is currently a member, and Gunsell knows the competition is stout on the East side of the state.
“John Glenn runs similar stuff to Manistee, but they’re going to be much bigger. They kind of just grind on you all night long. They play in a phenomenal football conference and the team’s that they’re playing are high level football teams.”
Offensively, Gunsell says that John Glenn will be showing them something defensively that the Orioles haven’t seen all year.
“They have a kid up front who is about 365 (pounds) and looks about 6-5 and just menacing to opposing teams’ offensive lines. They are going to play a traditional cover three which we have seen a lot of this year, and teams have been blitzing the snot out of us and I’m sure they’ll follow suit,” Gunsell said. “When we have guys in motion they’re going to come after us so we need answers for that.”