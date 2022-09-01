SHELBY — Ludington’s football team raced to 45-0 lead by halftime and cruised past Shelby, 55-7, in a non-conference game Thursday in Shelby.

The Orioles (2-0) amassed 521 total yards while limiting Shelby (0-2) to 116 yards for the game.

“I’m happy. The night went the way we hoped it would go,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “Shelby is in a different position. I think athletically, we have a lot more weapons than Shelby did. Our guys played well, and they were mature about.”

Chase Hackert threw for two scores and ran for three more. Hackert had scoring passes of 25 and 80 yards, going to Nathan Gilchrist and Levi Laman, respectively. Hackert also had scoring sprints of 55, 54 and 40 yards.

In all, Hackert was 8-for-8 passing for 186 yards and he carried the ball six times for 139 yards.

“I think Chase for our offense, he is like a perfect fit. He has the ability to throw the ball, and he has the ability to run. He’s making big plays,” Gunsell said. “The schedule is going to get a bit more difficult moving forward. The combination of Chase, Trey, Levi, Nathan Gilchrist… It’s kind of fun to figure out how to get them the ball.”

Trey Forfinski had a two-yard run as a part of a seven-carry, 75-yard night. Aidan Gilchrist had a 5-yard touchdown run, and Daniel Rameriz had a 14-yard run.

Miles Wilson kicked a 28-yard field goal, and he also booted five point afters.

Joe Benz had 63 yards on eight carries for Ludington.

The Orioles’ receivers were led by Laman with two catches for 88 yards. Gage Jones had two catches for 36 yards. Aidan Gilchrist had two grabs for 24 yards, and Nathan Gilchrist had a catch for 25 yards.

Ludington rolled up 22 first downs to Shelby’s five in the game.

Ludington was led on defense by Luke Hackert, Kohlbe Nelson and Laman with four tackles each. Deric Duncil had a sack, and Jonny Weinert had an interception.

“Defensively, we overwhelmed them at the line of scrimmage,” Gunsell said. “Up front, the kids took another step. Defending the run we did well. We still have to get after the quarterback. Overall, they did a nice job.”

Ludington dressed 33 players for the game, and they all saw action.

“The night went well. We got to play four freshmen in the second half. We played all 33 dudes tonight,” Gunsell said. “These kids worked their tails off. It’s nice to reward them with playing time on a Thursday night.”

Ludington improved to 22-5 all-time against Shelby in a series that dates back to 1909. Thursday’s contest was the first between the two schools since 1965.

Ludington will play its first West Michigan Conference Lakes Division game next Friday when it travels to Fremont.