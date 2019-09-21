The Ludington football team had a battle on Friday night with the storied Muskegon Catholic Crusaders in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference showdown at Oriole Field.

Muskegon Catholic (2-2, 1-1 Lakes 8) had a strong first half and held off the Orioles in the second half, 34-21.

“The better team won tonight,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “We knew going into the game that they were the best team that we have faced so far, and they proved it on both sides of the ball.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.