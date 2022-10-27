Ludington Orioles
Record: 7-2, 4-2 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division
Enrollment: 687
All-Time Series Vs. Fruitport: 6-37-2
Last meeting: Fruitport defeated Ludington, 56-14, in 2015
Last Ludington victory: Ludington 42, Fruitport 19, in 1989
Official Playoff Points: 48.223
Total Points Scored: 232 (25.8 per game)
Total Points Allowed: 167 (18.6 per game)
All-Time Playoff Record: 1-7
Last Playoff Appearance: 2020
Schedule and Results
Petoskey (3-6) 37-31, OT
Shelby (2-7) 55-7
Fremont (4-5) 7-0
No. 5 D-5 Oakridge (8-1) 18-30
Montague (3-6) 34-14
Manistee (6-3) 45-21
No. 2 Whitehall (9-0) 6-56
Orchard View (0-9) Forfeit
Mason Co. Central (3-6) 28-8
Fruitport Trojans
Record: 7-2, 6-1 Ottawa-Kent Conference Blue Division
Enrollment: 786
All-Time Series Vs. Ludington: 37-6-2
Last meeting: Fruitport defeated Ludington, 56-14, in 2015
Last Fruitport victory: Fruitport 56, Ludington 14, in 2015
Official Playoff Points: 53.00
Total Points Scored: 373 (41.4 per game)
Total Points Allowed: 259 (28.8 per game)
All-Time Playoff Record: 8-15
Last Playoff Appearance: 2021
Schedule and Results
GR Kenowa Hills (2-7) 32-20
GR Christian (3-6) 34-41
Allendale (4-5) 50-35
Hudsonville Unity (5-4) 46-60
Coopersville (6-3) 37-20
Spring Lake (3-6) 33-6
No. 2 D-6 GRWCath. (8-1) 28-20
Hamilton (2-7) 61-36
Holland Christian (3-6) 52-21