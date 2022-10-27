Ludington Orioles

Record: 7-2, 4-2 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division

Enrollment: 687

All-Time Series Vs. Fruitport: 6-37-2

Last meeting: Fruitport defeated Ludington, 56-14, in 2015

Last Ludington victory: Ludington 42, Fruitport 19, in 1989

Official Playoff Points: 48.223

Total Points Scored: 232 (25.8 per game)

Total Points Allowed: 167 (18.6 per game)

All-Time Playoff Record: 1-7

Last Playoff Appearance: 2020

Schedule and Results

Petoskey (3-6) 37-31, OT

Shelby (2-7) 55-7

Fremont (4-5) 7-0

No. 5 D-5 Oakridge (8-1) 18-30

Montague (3-6) 34-14

Manistee (6-3) 45-21

No. 2 Whitehall (9-0) 6-56

Orchard View (0-9) Forfeit

Mason Co. Central (3-6) 28-8

Fruitport Trojans

Record: 7-2, 6-1 Ottawa-Kent Conference Blue Division

Enrollment: 786

All-Time Series Vs. Ludington: 37-6-2

Last meeting: Fruitport defeated Ludington, 56-14, in 2015

Last Fruitport victory: Fruitport 56, Ludington 14, in 2015

Official Playoff Points: 53.00

Total Points Scored: 373 (41.4 per game)

Total Points Allowed: 259 (28.8 per game)

All-Time Playoff Record: 8-15

Last Playoff Appearance: 2021

Schedule and Results

GR Kenowa Hills (2-7) 32-20

GR Christian (3-6) 34-41

Allendale (4-5) 50-35

Hudsonville Unity (5-4) 46-60

Coopersville (6-3) 37-20

Spring Lake (3-6) 33-6

No. 2 D-6 GRWCath. (8-1) 28-20

Hamilton (2-7) 61-36

Holland Christian (3-6) 52-21

