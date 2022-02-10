For Nikolai Kehrer, rugby can wait.
The Ludington High School senior grew up in a family with a love for the sport of rugby — and he had some opportunities to play the sport in college — but he decided to sign his National Letter of Intent to play football for Siena Heights.
"I kept thinking about rugby and I kept thinking about football, and football was what kept getting stuck in my mind," Kehrer said. "I also felt I can play rugby the rest of my life. There's men's teams all around Michigan, all around the Midwest, all around the country.
"But I can't play football for the rest of my life, so I decided to stick with football."
Kehrer is not even playing rugby this spring season so as not to jeopardize his scholarship at Siena Heights.
The Saints' program seemed to be the best fit, Kehrer said, after he visited several different programs in NCAA Division II to NAIA.
"When I went to Siena Heights, it just felt different. The feel there, the coaching staff, it just felt like it would be the best fit there," Kehrer said.
Kehrer plans to pursue a degree in secondary education, perhaps in science or history. It wasn't the initial plan, though. He thought about pursuing a degree in microbiology and distillation science so he could run his own distillery. It took encouragement from a Ludington Area Schools administrator to open his eyes to education.
"I volunteered at the (football) youth camp, and (Mike) Hart, the (O.J. DeJonge) Middle School principal, saw how I was working with the kids. He pulled me aside and said that if I became a teacher, he would hire me tomorrow," Kehrer said. "That kind of helped me, and I thought about it. Did some praying on it. And it got stuck. That's what I wanted to do."
Kehrer, beyond playing on rugby clubs, is a two-sport athlete at Ludington High School. He was in pursuit of his 100th career victory Thursday evening when the Orioles' wrestling team competed in the MHSAA Division 2 team wrestling district.
With graduation coming in a little more than three months, Kehrer is reflecting on his career at Ludington — including the Orioles' first ever victory in the football playoffs. He's also appreciated the support he's received from his friends and family, too.
"Coach (Rich) Kirby…, he's been helping me through everything, getting me as big as I possibly can," Kehrer said. "The coaching staff here is wonderful. My parents, my mom and my dad, have been supporting me through it all, driving me to practices when I was little. Driving me to all camps in the summer. Dealing with me being gone for parts of the summer. They've just helped me through that. It's been a blessing."