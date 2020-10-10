Coming off of two convincing wins, Ludington’s football team faced a tough opening in Wyoming Godwin Heights Friday night at Oriole Field, but early scoring in the first half and four turnovers helped lead Ludington to a 21-7 victory.
The Orioles knew they’d have their hands full on the offensive line going up against three-star defensive end and Nebraska target Ru’Quan Smith.
He didn’t bother the Ludington offense much though in the first half, with good work from right tackle Max Munn, allowing him just a single tackle.
“The player of the game was Max Munn,” said head coach Charlie Gunsell. “He really paced us on the line tonight and did a heck of a job against someone who’s going to be playing on Saturdays next year.”
It was a very efficient first offensive drive for the Orioles, as they drove 52 yards in just under two minutes, capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brad Mesyar to Jake Plamondon, to get Ludington on the board first for an early 7-0 lead.
On their second drive of the first quarter, it was Plamondon again scoring for the Orioles, this time punching it into the end zone on a one-yard run, to expand the lead to 14-0.
The Wolverines didn’t have great field position for much of the first half, but did have their best on their last possession of the half, starting at the Orioles 41 yard line.
On the second play of their drive, Stephen Weinert picked off Wolverines quarterback Jeremiah Drake to flip the momentum before the end of the half.
The Orioles were unable to capitalize on the interception, as they went into the half with a 14 point lead.
Godwin Heights started the half with the ball and started their drive on the ground, getting all the way to midfield in just five plays, all coming from Javeon Lyons.
After a holding call pushed the Wolverines back, the Orioles forced them to pass on a third and 17, which was tipped at the line and picked off by safety Jacob Irelan, giving the Orioles excellent field position at the Wolverines 31.
Facing fourth and 10 following three straight incomplete passes, Mesyar connected with Plamondon on a 21 yard completion to keep the drive alive.
Two plays later, Weinert found his way into the endzone on a 5-yard run, to add on to the Orioles lead to make the game 21-0 late in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Wolverines pulled out some trickery in their playbook, as a handoff to Jabari Crump-Moore turned into a 70-yard touchdown pass to Shamari Hunnicutt to get Godwin Heights as they trailed 21-7 with under nine minutes left in the game.
The Wolverines had one last chance to cut into the lead, but the third interception from Drake by Nathan Gilchrist helped seal the win for the Orioles, marking their third in a row.
Mesyar led the Orioles through the air with 160 yards on 12-19 passing and one touchdown, while Plamondon paced the Oriole receivers with six catches for 90 yards and a score and also adding a rushing score.
Weinert was the leading rusher for Ludington with 13 carries for 48 yards and a score.
Defensively, Gilchrist, Irelan and Weinert each had an interception while Plamondon had the lone sack on the night while also leading the Orioles with eight tackles.
Ludington improves to 3-1 on the season and will face Manistee next Friday at home for a Lakes 8 matchup.