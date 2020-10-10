MANISTEE — Landen Powers has been running roughshod over the opposition for Manistee’s football team this season, but he was effectively neutralized by Muskegon Catholic on Friday night in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference game in Manistee.
A runner who primarily drives straight ahead and up the middle, Powers was forced to try the edges by the Crusaders defense and found the going mighty difficult. With him effectively bottled up, the Chippewas offense stalled and the Crusade burs built a big lead early en route to a 40-0 victory.
It ended the Chippewas (3-1. 1-1 Lakes 8) three-game winning streak, while the Crusaders (4-0, 2-0 Lakes 8) kept rolling toward what it hopes is their second league championship in the last three years.
“Their speed off the ball was a little too quick for us early on,” Manistee coach Troy Bytwork said. “We certainly adjusted as the game wore on. Their defensive linemen were getting on us pretty quick.
“It was a solid group up front, and they certainly won the battle today. We struggled to move the ball early. We weren’t on the offensive side of the ball helping our defense out as far as trying to flip the field.”
Despite not having the usual activities associated with the occasion, Manistee was celebrating homecoming. Olivia Smith was named homecoming queen and the homecoming king was Jack Holtgren. There were no halftime festivities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chippewas started their first three offensive possessions at their 20-yard line following booming kickoffs by the Crusaders, who scored on their first three possessions thanks to a short field handed to them by the Chippewas.
Manistee went three and out on its first foray offensively, and the ensuing punt set the Crusaders up inside the Chippewas’ 30-yard line. Junior running back Joe Waller scored the first of his five touchdowns with seven minutes left in the first quarter and Muskegon Catholic led, 7-0.
Another three-and-out by the Chippewas again presented the Crusaders with a short field for their next drive, and it culminated in another touchdown by Waller for a 14-0 lead at 4:51 of the first. Waller scored again at the 1:04 mark to extend the Crusaders lead to 21-0.
Its rushing game put under wraps, the Chippewas went to the air early in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Jeff Huber connected with Connor Rischel on a deep pass that gave Manistee a first down at midfield.
But the drive fizzled, and the Chippewas had to punt. The Crusaders drove down the field for another touchdown to take a 34-0 lead at the half.
The Chippewas made their deepest penetration late in the third quarter, with the Huber-to-Rischel combination setting them up with a first-and-goal at the Crusaders 2.
Manistee fumbled on the next play and the Crusaders recovered. They would power the 98 yards to the end zone to complete the scoring.
Unofficially, the Crusaders gained 367 yards, all of it on the ground, while the Chippewas had 68 yards. Powers led with 34 yards. Hubert completed 5 of 12 passes for 92 yards.