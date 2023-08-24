MANISTEE — Nick Hornkohl rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, and the Manistee football team rolled up 313 yards on the ground in a convincing 45-0 non-conference win over Kalkaska Thursday night at Mariners Field.
Senior fullback Isaiah Davis added 61 yards on seven attempts with two scores and Kaden Kott contributed 54 yards on seven rushes.
“We return the type of kids, and have the type of program that when the lights flick on they should play fast, they should play relatively mistake free and they should make plays and they did,” said Mariners head coach Troy Bytwork.
“Kaden was running angry in the third quarter. He’s just grown so much as a player. You partner that with Nick, who just seeks out contact. He’s gotten so much bigger, so much faster. His work ethic is insane.”
Davis finished the first Manistee possession of the game with a powerful four-yard burst up the middle and Kott took a pitch for the two-point conversion to put the Mariners up, 8-0 with 5:54 left in the first quarter.
The Mariners struck again when Hornkohl raced around end and bolted 13 yards for another touchdown, increasing Manistee’s lead to 14-0.
Manistee’s stopped the Blazers on a fourth down at the Mariners 40 on Kalkaska’s next possession, and they capitalized immediately on a 25-yard run by Davis.
Freshman quarterback Dayvion Neal-Berry ended the first half scoring when he found Kott in the back of the end zone on a 39-yard strike to make it 27-0 at intermission.
“The lights weren’t too bright (for Neal-Berry),” Bytwork said. “Just the way he carries himself in school, and the way he practices it’s tough to find fault with him.
“About this time last year he’s playing middle school football. Fast forward a year and it’s (Thursday) night and he’s running the show.
“That ball he threw to Kaden in the back of the end zone was pretty. He likes it, he enjoys it. He’s a very talented kid.”
Hornkohl scored on a 20-yard run and Neal-Berry hit Kott on a deep crossing route after sliding out to his left for a 30-yard strike that made it 39-0 after three. Austen Halcome scored the last touchdown.
Defensive leaders included Davis with six tackles and a sack, Braydon Sorenson finished with five stops and Nathan Doremus had five tackles, two sacks and a tackle for loss. Hornkohl had an interception.
Manistee is at home again next Thursday against Mason County Central.