MANISTEE — Kicking off the long-delayed 2020 high school football season at Saber Stadium on a sunny, crisp fall afternoon Saturday and before only a handful of fans, the Manistee Catholic/Mason County Eastern co-op team scored all of its points in the first half en route to a 22-8 win over Baldwin in a Western Michigan D League 8-man game.
Each player was allowed issued two tickets for family and friends, and there was no general admission sales. Some fans stayed outside the fence, and everyone observed the social distancing mandate. Fans in the stadium had to wear facial coverings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sabers, who came into the game with 11 players, had two players injured in the first half and would finish with just seven. But they had enough offensive firepower to build a 22-0 lead by halftime.
“Only playing with seven players for the last quarter and half was definitely hanging on,” Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski said. “Luckily enough, we had the lead and were able to figure some things out and burn the clock, get some key first downs and just hang onto the ball as long as we could.
“We did enough of the little things to keep the ball in our favor, and special teams were pretty key. Adam Pierce’s punting was definitely key. He was able to pin them deep a couple of times to help us out.”
A key mistake by the Panthers led directly to the Sabers’ first score of the game.
With the Sabers looking at a fourth-and-long situation, Adam Pierce came in to punt and his kick carried 59 yards down the Baldwin 5-yard line. The Panthers muffed it, and the ball rolled into the end zone where Mateo Barnett recovered it for six points. He tacked on the two-point conversion and the Sabers had an 8-0 lead.
Each team struggled to find their offensive footing over the next couple of possessions until Barnett broke off an electrifying 88-yard run to paydirt and another two-point conversion from Justin Stickney increased the Sabers’ lead to 16-0 still in the first quarter. He finished with 177 yards on 19 carries.
The Sabers had a couple of other drives in the second quarter go sour, turning the ball over on downs twice and having a dropped pass on another. Pierce finally ripped off a long run to cross the end zone and Stickney ran in the two-point conversion to make it 22-0 at the intermission.
“We were able to get a couple long drives in the second half that really chewed up some clock,” Szymanski said. “Unfortunately, we were not able to score on a couple of those. But we were at least in a situation where they weren’t going to get any good field position from us and we were able to hang on.
“Problems? We have a few. Our quarterback-center exchange isn’t where we need it to be just yet, but it’ll come as the season goes along. We kind of looking at a two quarterback system. Stickney got banged up, and the second half we had to go with Mateo at quarterback. He’s played that position before, and he has a decent arm.”
Szymanski is hopeful Stickney will be available for Friday’s game against Onekama on the road, but he’s not so sure about the status of Dave Kosla, who also went down in the first half.