MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic grabbed an 8-6 lead less than a minute into the game, but that was the last time the Sabers would enjoy the lead as Mesick overpowered them for a 49-30 victory in an 8-player football game at Saber Stadium Friday night.

It was the first Western Michigan D League game for both teams.

“We made a few mistakes that took us out of the game, and a lot of mental errors early on in the first half that really put us in a bad position,” Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski said. “We were trying to play catch-up all night.

“Our passing game was the surprising thing. Coming into this year we figured we were going to be much more of a power running team, and we’ve been able to have a couple good games quarterback-wise. We just couldn’t put it all together tonight.”

The Sabers (1-1, 0-1 WMD) trailed, 6-0 after the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 WMD) went 60 yards in just four plays, scoring on a fake punt for a 58-yard touchdown pass with 11:28 on the clock in the first period.

But they came storming back, striking on their first play from scrimmage on a 72-yard scoring strike from quarterback Tyler Hallead to Lee Pizana. Nathan Oleniczak punched in the 2-point conversion that gave the Sabers an 8-6 lead at the 11:08 mark.

But the Bulldogs took the lead back for good on their next possession after the Sabers kickoff, marching 55-yards in eight plays which senior running back Colton Eckler culminated with a 5-yard run around left end. The 2-point conversion put the Bulldogs in front, 14-8, with 7:29 to play in the opening period.

Following a Sabers fumble, the Bulldogs needed just three plays to hit paydirt again, this time on a 50-yard TD pass to bump their lead up to 21-8 with just over four minutes left in the first.

After the Bulldogs scored again to take a 28-8 lead, the Sabers finally broke the string as Ryker Capling skirted his right end on a 22-yard run. With the successful 2-point conversion, the Sabers shaved the margin to 28-16 still in the first period.

Mesick, however, couldn’t be stopped.

Capitalizing on a short field after a Sabers punt, the Bulldogs drove 45 yards in six plays, with Ben Humphreys bolting in from 6 yards out to extend Mesick’s lead to 36-16 at 8:28 of the second quarter.

The deficit reached 42-16 before the Sabers were able to answer, Hallead connecting on a 20-yard strike to Lee Pizana to make it a 42-22 game.

Hallead scored the final Sabers touchdown on a 2-yard scamper with just 59.3 seconds left in the game, and Oleniczak added the 2-point conversion run.

Hallead was 7-of-11 passing for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns. Pizana caught four passes for 125 yards and 2 scores.

Oleniczak rushed for 44 yards on 15 carries, Capling gained 43 with a TD.

Eddie Dutkavich led the defense with 17 tackles, followed by Capling with 10 while Pizana had seven stops and a pass deflection and David Kosla added fvie tackles.

“We need to fix some mental things, and really focus on what we need to do as a team,” said Szymanski.

Manistee Catholic is scheduled to host Baldwin at 1 p.m., next Saturday.