MANISTEE — With a couple of the stars apparently aligned for the Manistee Catholic eight-player football team to make the MHSAA playoffs, Saturday night’s road trip to Brethren for a game against inter-county rival Bear Lake could be another in the constellation.
The Sabers forced five turnovers against Brethren, and capitalized on them to score all 26 of their points in a 26-14 win over the Bobcats last week.
Bear Lake comes in just 1-6 after a 42-20 loss to Baldwin last week, although quarterback Grady Harless completed 7-of-15 passes for 53 yards in a strong performance.
“They’ve had a rough season so far, but they’re still playing hard, so we have to approach them like we would any other game,” said Sabers coach Jake Szymanski.
“We have to focus for four quarters, and execute what we need to do on both sides of the ball. If we can do that, the game should pretty much take care of itself for us.”
Bear Lake defeated the Sabers, 20-14 last year in a game Manistee Catholic felt it should have won.
It’s something Manistee Catholic’s coaching staff keeps reminding the team about as they prepare to meet the Lakers on the gridiron after a year to stew over the bitter loss.
“We had our chances there at the end to take one from them, but they ended up squeaking one out,” Szymanski said. “It’s definitely a game that the guys have been pointing towards, and want to play hard in.
“The guys know that they be a special football team if they focus on getting the job done, and running the plays like we draw them up.”
Although they have struggled to win games, the Lakers still have a dangerous offense that can give any team fits with Aven Sensing and Cole Merrill running the ball.
Sensing finished last week’s game with 82 yards rushing with two touchdowns on 11 carries, while Merrill gained 76 on the ground and also had 40 yards receiving.
“Merrill has good size. He’s a good player,” added Szymanski. “We definitely have to watch out for him. Sensing is a tough runner, and has quickness as well.
“It’s certainly important that we don’t take Bear Lake for granted. If we relax at all, we could be in trouble. Us as coaches, we’ve been emphasizing that to the players.”
The Sabers are back to full strength now with the return of quarterback Tyler Hallead and Nick Sturgeon on defense to complement leading tackler Eddie Dutkavich.
Manistee Catholic has only one game left after Saturday, a home contest against Onaway and the Sabers want to come into that one with a two-game winning streak, and a shot at the playoffs.