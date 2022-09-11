MANISTEE — Junior fullback Nathan Oleniczak had a big day on both sides of the ball for Manistee Catholic in Saturday's 50-14 victory over Baldwin in a Western Michigan D League 8-player football game at Saber Stadium.
Oleniczak ran the ball 18 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and also shined on defense with six tackles and three fumble recoveries, one he returned for a score.
"He was a big factor for us," Sabers' head coach Jake Szymanski said. "He's one of those guys that has really come on this year. We had been looking for some good things out of him in the past, and maybe he just wasn't ready.
"But this year we've got him in a good spot, and the last few games he's been a really solid player for us offensively and defensively."
Although the Sabers put the ball in the air only five times in the game, sophomore quarterback Tyler Hallead completed three for 36 yards and, more importantly, two touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown of 25 yards.
Both scoring passes went to senior receiver Lee Pizana for a total of 26 yards. Pizana also scored a touchdown on the ground. Ryker Capling scored on a 30-yard run, and finished the game with 57 yards rushing.
The Sabers were looking to rebound from the previous week's 49-30 loss to Mesick, and did so convincingly, building a 40-6 lead by the half and playing with a running clock in the second.
"I think we knew in the locker room that we let that one get away," Szymanski said of the Mesick game. "We didn't come out focus, and we made too many mistakes.
"We shouldn't have allowed Mesick to get so many easy scores. So we talked about it all week, how we wanted to come in focused on both sides of the ball.
"Really, we wanted to just ground and pound, and see how things went. It looked really good today. We were able to score on both sides of the ball. The offensive line looked good, and the defense was spectacular."
Senior quarterback Carmelo Lindsey scored both Baldwin touchdowns, the first on a kickoff return that cut the Sabers lead to 14-6 late in the first quarter and the other on a 38-yard run in the fourth.
The Sabers were led on defense by senior linebacker Eddie Dutkavich, who finished the game with nine tackles and a forced fumble.
Manistee Catholic (2-1 overall, 1-1 WMD) travels to Farwell on Friday at 7 p.m. for a non-conference game. The Eagles rolled past Onaway, 46-16 on Saturday for their third straight win.