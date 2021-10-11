CASEVILLE — Manistee Catholic’s co-op eight-player football team needed a big bounceback win and got it with an overwhelming 60-6 non-conference dusting of Caseville on Saturday afternoon.
The week before, the Sabers (3-4) saw their offense put points on the board thanks to an outstanding passing day by senior quarterback Kyle McLinden, but fail to make enough stops on defense in a 66-30 loss.
So it was especially satisfying to head coach Jake Szymanski that the defense showed a marked improvement from the last couple of weeks, wrapping up and making tackles to prevent the Eagles from breaking any big plays.
“Our tackling was phenomenal (Saturday),” Szymanski said. “It was like we woke up (Saturday). We broke down and executed the defensive play very well today.
“We had a couple of things set up how we wanted to attack some of their motion out of the spread, and the team executed it perfectly. We did a lot of group tackling. There were two and three guys around the ball all day long, and that was really nice to see. It’s something we hadn’t see all year.”
The Sabers struck early and often, building a 40-6 lead by the half and was never threatened in drawing within one win of getting to .500 with two games remaining in the regular season.
Manistee Catholic had eight players combine for 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns. But again the Sabers did really need a big day on the ground thanks to McLinden.
With the rapidly improving offensive line again providing excellent pass protection, McLinden enjoyed another big day throwing with 6-of-10 completions for 155 yards and four touchdowns. Backup quarterback and receiver Lee Pizana also threw for two touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown.
Tyler Hallead was the leading receiver with three receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Rykar Capling had a touchdown on a 58-yard reception. McLinden had a 16-yard touchdown reception, and Pizana caught a six-yard touchdown pass.
Nick Sturgeon scored on a 45-yard run, Nathan Oleniczak ran one in as well and Gabe Gunia went in from 30 yards out.
Defensively, the Sabers were led by Eddie Dutkavich with 13 tackles and a sack, followed by Sturgeon with 10 tackles. Oleniczak finished with six tackles, a sack, a pass deflection, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as well as an interception. McLinden also had six tackles and two sacks, while Capling had five tackles, a sack and a safety.
“The offense has been clicking,” Szymanski said. “The offensive line the last few weeks has been doing a phenomenal job. It seems they’re getting better and better as the season goes on.
“If we can have another defensive performance like this the next two weeks, execute the game plan well and tackle like we did, and we just have the energy and enthusiasm … that’s all we can ask for.”
Manistee Catholic returns home for its homecoming contest against Baldwin on Saturday.