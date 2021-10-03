MANISTEE — It rained touchdowns Saturday afternoon when the Manistee Catholic eight-player football team played hosted the Western Michigan D League leader Marion at Saber Stadium.
Unfortunately for the Sabers, it was the Eagles (6-0, 5-0 WMD) who had the downpour in a 66-30 victory in a game that gave the sparse crowd plenty of exciting scoring plays.
A lot of them came from the Sabers (2-4, 0-4), who more than matched the Eagles on offense but struggled to make the necessary stops on defense to keep it close,
“I can’t be too upset with the way we played,” Sabers coach Jake Szymanski said. “I know we came out on the wrong end. (They are) the best team in the conference, and we did some things today that I haven’t seen all year.
“Our tackling today was subpar, and with a team like Marion with the power backs that they’ve got and wide receivers they have, if you don’t tackle well, they’ll make you pay for it, and they did.
“You look at the broken plays we had in the first half, the couple stalled drives that we had, and we’re right there. It’s just making your plays and capitalizing on mistakes. We got the ball a couple of times from them, so we definitely had our chances. We just have to finish.”
The Sabers scored all of their touchdowns through the air, as senior quarterback Kyle McLinden had his best day as a Saber completing 12-of-29 passes for 332 yards and five scores.
Lee Pizana caught four passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, while Tyler Hallead had three receptions for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Rykar Capling hauled in three receptions for 72 yards and a score.
Marion put the Sabers in comeback mode early, jumping out to a 22-0 lead with 10:13 left in the second quarter. But it could certainly have been closer.
After the Eagles scored first for an 8-0 lead, the Sabers marched from their own 40 to the Eagles’ 10-yard line.
But a sack pushed them back five yards, and they turned the ball over on downs on two incomplete passes.
Manistee Catholic finally got on the scoreboard when McLinden connected on a 67-yard pitch-and-catch play with Hallead to make it a 22-6 game with 9:48 left in the second quarter.
Helped by a roughing the passer penalty on the Eagles, the Sabers would find the end zone again when Pizana took a screen pass and raced 47 yards for the score for a 30-12 deficit.
Hallead would haul in a 15-yard touchdown pass later in the half. Marion took a 44-18 lead at the intermission.
McLinden threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Capling with 6:09 left in the third period which made it 50-24. Pizana closed out the scoring for the Sabers with a 10-yard pass reception with 7:51 to play in the fourth quarter.
“Kyle was passing well today, and the offensive line did a great job,” Szymanski said. “I said earlier this week that it would come to offensive and defensive lines kind of making plays for us.
“Our offensive line held up their end of their bargain pretty well, I must say, against the fast pass rush Marion has going on. It was definitely plenty of time.
“Being healthier, Kyle moved around in the pocket. He was able to roll out, set his feet and find his open receivers. I definitely would have liked us to come in a little more fired up.”
Nick Sturgeon led the Sabers’ defense with 14 total tackles and a sack, followed by Pizana with 11 stops while Eddie Dutkavich and Capling each had nine tackles.