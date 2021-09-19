BALDWIN — Manistee Catholic’s offense got back on track Friday night in Baldwin, but the Panthers picked up a 56-40 Western Michigan D League victory.
It was the Sabers’ third consecutive defeat after a season opening win to drop them to 1-3 overall, and left them winless in the Western Michigan D League at 0-3.
“We got ourselves into a shootout, and just couldn’t come out on the right end of it,” Sabers’ coach Jake Szymanski said. “The offense looked really good at times, and we were able to make a lot of big plays.
“On offense we did a lot of things we weren’t able to do the last couple of weeks. That was good to see. But, we just couldn’t stop them defensively.
“The scoring happened so fast. It was bang, bang, bang. I know we were down, 42-34 with about nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. We were within eight at halftime.”
Lee Pizana was the leading rusher for the Sabers with four touches that he turned into 86 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Oleniczak gained 84 yards on seven carries.
Kyle McLinden completed 13 of 32 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns. Rykar Capling, back after sitting out last week’s game on concussion protocol, caught one of those scoring passes. Tyler Hallead made three receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Pizana made five catches for 47 yards and a score.
“Offensively, we were able to spread the ball out pretty well,” Szymanski said. “Obviously, we would have liked a higher percentage passing.
“But our receivers were open, we just couldn’t get them the ball. Rykar had a pretty quiet night. He only had 26 yards rushing and those two catches. We were using him sporadically, just to get his feet wet and get comfortable with everything again.
“We came out (of the game) healthy, and I look at that as a plus side, We saw a lot of good things. We went with a different startig lineup up front. We have some good things going forward, we just have to put all the pieces together.”
The Sabers return home Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff against St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic at Saber Stadium.