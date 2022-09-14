MANISTEE — After rekindling its offense, admittedly against a struggling program that was playing for the first time this season, in a 50-14 shellacking of Baldwin last weekend at Saber Stadium, the question now for Manistee Catholic now is can the Sabers maintain that momentum against Farwell on Friday night.
The Sabers improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Western Michigan D League with their win over the Panthers, but are stepping out of the conference for their matchup with the undefeated Eagles (3-0) of the Jackpine Conference in eight-player football.
“We’re going to be looking at a good, old fashioned football game,” Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski said. “They (the Eagles) run it 40 out of 60 plays or so, so we definitely have to be able to match up front with them.
“They don’t really do a lot of pulling, they don’t really do a lot of stunting. It’s just kind of straight forward, and ‘Here we are, you have to stop us.’”
Onaway couldn’t stop the Eagles last week, as the Eagles continued their offensive explosion with a 46-16 victory over the Cardinals.
Farwell opened the season with a 66-16 thrashing of Wyoming Lee on the road, and shutout Bloomingdale, 34-0, in the second game of the season.
Manistee Catholic’s challenge on defense will be containing Eagles running back Michael Nunn, who rushed for 262 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries (26.2 yards a carry) against Onaway.
Nunn has rushed for 560 yards on 27 carries and scored 10 touchdowns in the Eagles’ first three games this season. James Segraves-Grant has accumulated 176 yards and can’t be overlooked.
“We have to get back to what we were doing in the scrimmage,” Szymanski said of what the Sabers need to do on defense. “I thought at the scrimmage we did a great job staying in our gaps, filling correctly and our linebackers were able to do a good job.
“I thought we were really going to be solid, but we’ve been kind of hit and miss. We’re giving up a few big plays here and there. We just have to tighten some things up up front.
“We need to make sure we’re getting to our gaps, and we’re filling correctly. That way, we don’t leave any open lanes for them to run through.
“Offensively, I still say we’re making too many mistakes. We’re putting the ball on the ground a little too much. I think we give up 14 points a game that way.”
The Sabers offense pretty much revolves around the running of fullback Nathan Oleniczak, who had a big game last week with 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
“If he’s averaging five and six yards a carry, it opens up our passing game,” said Szymanski. “We run those play action passes, those corners bite and it’s leaving Lee Pizana open every time.
“That connection (including quarterback Tyler Hallead) has worked really well this year, and I think Nathan being able to run the ball up the middle effectively has given us the advantage.”
It’s the first of five straight road games for the Sabers.