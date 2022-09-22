MANISTEE — At the beginning of the season, Manistee Catholic football coach Jake Szymanski felt that defense would be the Sabers’ strong suit, and keep them competitive.
But, it has been the offense that has been a surprise, averaging 38 points a game, while the defense has sputtering after a season-opening 38-0 shutout of Onekama, giving up 115 points since that win over the Portagers.
The Sabers defeated Baldwin, 50-14, but have lost to Mesick, 49-30, and Farwell last week, 52-34. Manistee Catholic (2-2) heads into Saturday afternoon’s 5 p.m. non-conference game at St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic with leading tackler Eddie Dutkavich questionable because of illness, and a few other starters banged up from last week.
Szymanski said St. Joseph is a primarily spread team, and has a lot of youth, which will put them on the same page with the Sabers this week, who will have to rely on their younger players to step up and fill some holes.
It’s up front where the Sabers will be feeling the pinch, as their veteran offensive line is limping along right now with bumps and bruises slowing the starters down.
“As long as we come out and want to play ball, we should be able to do what we want to do,” Szymanski said. “It’s a little south of Benton Harbor, so we have a little bit of a trip to go.
“It’s a mid-afternoon game, so we should be wide awake and ready to go. We have some different stuff going on, but the younger guys that we’re throwing in should definitely be able to carry the load for us and make plays, and open holes for our guys.”
One of the players the Sabers would like to spring loose is halfback Ryker Capling, who’ll also start at middle linebacker if Dutkavich can’t go Saturday.
Defense is where the Sabers have the most concerns.
“We just have to come out and tackle,” said Szymanski. “That’s been our Achilles heel all year. We haven’t been coming up and sticking guys like we need to in our two losses.
“If we can get back on the winning track, and get our defense playing better, it would be a big lift as we look forward to going to Marion next week.”
Marion holds a half-game lead on Mesick in the Western Michigan D League with a 3-0 record. The Bulldogs are 3-1, while the Sabers are 1-1 with league games remaining against Bear Lake and Brethren.