MANISTEE — So far, so good. The Manistee Catholic eight-man football team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 20-12 non-conference win over county rival Onekama last Thursday night, and now the Sabers face another county rival in Friday night’s matchup with Bear Lake at home.
Senior quarterback Kyle McLinden, who missed most of the last two seasons after tearing the ACL on the same knee, played the entire game under center and showed the leadership qualities coach Jake Szymanski was hoping to see from him and completed 7 of 15 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown playing on a sprained ankle. Lee Pizana had three catches for 77 yards and a score.
Fatigue became an issue for the Sabers on the hot and humid night in Onekama after the Sabers took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and the Portagers rallied to draw within two, 14-12.
But the Sabers pulled away late, fueled by a big kickoff return for a touchdown by Rykar Capling, and then held the Portagers on downs before running out the clock. Capling also had 73 yards rushing on 20 carries and a touchdown.
“We definitely started out on offense the way we wanted, and then we kind of fizzled away there for a little bit,” Sabers coach Jake Szymanski said. “It was kind of looking like a gas stove. We turned her on high, then we turned to low for about two and a half quarters. We were lucky enough to sneak one out.
“It’s definitely a momentum boost. We played well when we had fresh legs, when we started getting tired we started making mistakes. We couldn’t sustain blocks, or get to our block quick enough.
“But the good thing was our defense didn’t seem to fold in on us at any point. We expected them (the Portagers) to go on a couple of drives. They’re a good team, and well coached. We just had to make plays.”
Eddie Dutkavich led the defense with 20 tackles and a sack. Nick Sturgeon followed him with 13 stops, and Scott Hauswirth had eight tackles and a sack. Hauswirth’s availability is in question with a wrist injury.
The Lakers (1-0) kicked off their season with a whopping 44-14 trouncing of Bellaire, their first opening game win in the team’s brief history. They were 0-3 in openers.
Bear Lake’s major offensive leader was quarterback Bryce Harless, who was 7 of 12 passing for 147 yards and two TDs. Gabe Aguilar hauled in two passes for 22 yards and a score. Harless was the leading rusher with 221 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries.
“We saw some things on film. They have some speed,” Szymanski said of the Lakers. “They pass the ball a little bit, they have some guys on the outside. We’re definitely going to have our hands full come Friday night.
“Their defense is pretty stout. They played Bellaire tough and were definitely able to stop everything Bellaire wanted to do up front. They made their adjustments at halftime and that kind of kept them at ease after that. We’ll just have to prepare the best we can, and see what they come out with.”
Szymanski hopes that McLinden continues to get healthy and can be more of a running threat, which would give the Sabers’ offense a boost. Until then, Pizana and Capling will carry the load.
One major question mark remains up front on both offense and defense with Hauswirth’s status for Friday night’s game undetermined after he suffered a wrist injury last week.
“He’s going to get his wrist looked at Thursday to see whether he can play with a cast or not,” Szymanski said. “He broke a bone in his wrist. We’ll see if he’s able to go, or laid up for four to six weeks.”