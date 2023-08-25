ONEKAMA — Coming out hot, the Manistee Catholic football team took care of business against county rival Onekama to post a 30-8 victory Thursday night in Onekama.
"When we were fresh and playing hot we moved the ball very efficiently," coach Jake Szymanski said. "We had a lot of open plays that probably could have gone for more (yards).
"And we had some passes that were dropped that would have led to scores. Just a lot of little mistakes by a young group, so I can't get upset.
"Defensively we played very well for the most part. We had a few missed assignments that kind of gave them momentum. They were able to run the ball in the second half."
Sabers quarterback Tyler Hallead completed 4-of-16 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Both scoring strikes went to Nathan Oleniczak. Ryker Capling caught one pass for 30 yards.
Hallead scored on a 10-yard run. Nathaniel Barnett had a 62-yard kick return for a TD. Oleniczak ran the ball 14 times for 86 yards.
Capling led the defense with 14 tackles and a fumble recovery, Oleniczak finished with nine tackles, a forced fumble and an interception. Barnett had eight tackles and an interception.
Travis Newenhouse had seven tackles, Landyn Kequom six and a sack and Brandon Brindle five tackles.
The Sabers are on the road again next Friday when they visit Mesick in their West Michigan D League opener.