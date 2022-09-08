MANISTEE — Last week’s game against Mesick was a stark contrast to Manistee Catholic’s 8-player season opener the week before, and coach Jake Szymanski is taking great pains this week to make sure it isn’t repeated as the Sabers host Baldwin at 1 p.m., Saturday.
The Sabers (1-1, 0-1 Western Michigan D League) kicked off the 2022 campaign with a convincing 38-0 victory over inter-county rival Onekama, and came into their second game against the Bulldogs with high hopes.
And things were looking up when the Sabers recovered from an early 6-0 deficit to jump in front, 8-6, when quarterback Tyler Hallead hit Lee Pizana on a 72-yard scoring strike on their first play from scrimmage after the kickoff.
But, that was the last time Manistee Catholic would enjoy the lead, as the Bulldogs went ahead for good with 7:29 left in the first period and finished with a 49-30 win in the league opener.
“Yes, it stung,” said Szymanski. “We went into the game feeling pretty good about our play on both sides of the ball against Onekama.
“We really thought we’d be a power running team this year, with the experience we have up front, and we ran the ball well in the opener.
“Mesick stuffed our running game, and that was disappointing. It’s something we obviously need to work more on. The Bulldogs exposed our weaknesses in that department.”
One bright spot, though, was the Sabers’ passing game. Hallead finished 7-of-11 for 173 yards and two touchdowns, with Pizana hauling in four catches for 125 yards and the one score.
The Sabers could use the pass more frequently, and perhaps sooner, to loosen up the Panthers’ defense, giving the running game a chance to get rolling.
“I was very happy with how well Tyler performed at quarterback, and Lee made some great catches,” Szymanski said. “That’s two games in a row now that our passing game was on.
“As a coaching staff we’ll have to take a harder look at perhaps using the pass more. But, we still feel we can move the ball effectively on the ground.”
Manistee Catholic lost last year’s meeting with Baldwin, 50-40, and would like to exact a little revenge on the Panthers, and stay in the hunt for the league title.
Baldwin hasn’t played yet this season, having forfeited its regularly scheduled opener to Mesick and had an open date last week.
“Not having any film on them from this year makes preparing for them a little more challenging,” Szymanski said. “But, right now we’re more concerned with getting our own house in order after last week’s loss.
“You never know what you’re going to get with the Panthers. They usually have some speedy running backs and quickness on defense. We’ll just play it by ear.”