MANISTEE — Things have been going pretty well the last couple weeks for the Manistee Catholic eight-player football team, and the Sabers hope that continues Saturday afternoon when they host Onaway in the regular season finale at 2 p.m.

While the Sabers (5-3) are on a two-game winning streak that they are looking to extend to three in a row, the Cardinals have dropped four straight and are 1-7 on the season.

“They run multiple sets, but pretty much run four or five plays out of all those sets,” said Sabers coach Jake Szymanski. “They’e pretty good at what they do, and have good balance of size and speed.

“A couple of guys in their backfield can make some plays. That can present some problems for us, so we’ve focused a lot today on our defense and how we wanted to stack up against that.

“I think we have a good game plan going forward. We’ll just have to see if we can execute it.”

Onaway runs a couple of shot gun variations on offense, Szymanski said, where they’ll run with power or try to get to the outside.

If you shut down one, the Cardinals will turn to the other.

“Defensively they’re going to come at us with some aggression,” Szymanski said. “They’re definitely quick to the ball. They doing a good job containing to the inside.

“I think they might play into our hands this week. (Nathan) Oleniczak likes to run inside, so if we can get some guys blocked up the middle for him I think he could have another big game for us.

“But, we also have to be able to get to the outside with Lee (Pizana), Tyler (Hallead) and Ryker (Capling).”

The Sabers run the option to good effect with Hallead, Capling and Oleniczak.

Hallead runs the read and speed options very well.

“When we can do that, and get one extra block we can do well,” said Szymanski. “The last couple weeks we’ve been able to control the line of scrimmage with a dive or a quarterback keep to the outside.

“Being able to have that pitch man out there as an option has been very helpful.”