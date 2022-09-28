MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic’s 8-man football team is hoping it can pull off the upset Friday night when it travels to No. 4 Marion for a Western Michigan D League game with the high-flying Eagles.
The Eagles own a chokehold on the league lead, much as they have the last three years, and aren’t likely to be willing to surrender it without a fight.
Whether the Sabers (3-2, 1-1 WMD) have enough firepower to turn the trick is debatable with injuries having torn through their numbers during last week’s 56-48 non-conference win over St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lakes.
“They (the Eagles) have a couple of athletes who are going to present a lot of problems,” Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski said, “and they have some boys up front who just want to move people.
“We’re going to bring more than our ‘A’ game come Friday. We’ve got some big boys up front that makes it harder for their guys to move us around.
“I’m hoping that we can find some ways to slow down their running backs. They’ve got a pretty good quarterback, who is probably one of the better athletes in the conference. He presents his own problems.”
Marion (5-0, 3-0 WMD) defeated Battle Creek St. Philip in a non-conference game last Saturday.
Gavin Prielipp rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries for the Eagles. Braden Prielipp added 92 yards and a touchdown on five attempts. He also caught two passes for 102 yards and a score.
The Eagles spotted Baldwin an 8-0 lead on the first play of the game, but then ran away from the Panthers in a dominating 74-8 conquest two weeks ago.
Gavin and Braden Prielipp each scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, while Cole Meyer added a pick six as the Eagles soared to a 60-8 lead at the half.
Eagles quarterback Mason Salisbury attempted just two passes, completing both for 70 yards and two touchdowns, and he also added a TD on the ground.
Aaron Whitney led the Eagles in rushing with 80 yards on just four carries with two touchdowns. Braden added 74 yards while Gavin touched the ball one time, taking it to the house for a touchdown.
“We are kind of riding a high note after our come-from-behind win,” Szymanski said. “The guys really showed some perseverance, and some grit.
“Moving forward, we have to take what momentum we have coming our way and we just have to keep rolling with it. We’re going to have to switch some things up this week to fill some spots (because of) injuries.
“But, we’re still coming with a pretty solid lineup which I think can still present some problems for them. It’s all going to start up front, and if our guys come flying off the ball.”
Szymanski is under no illusions about the Sabers ability to stop the Eagles, but he knows they’re capable of putting points up on the board.