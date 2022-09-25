ST. JOSEPH — It came down to the last play of the football game as Manistee Catholic scored the winning touchdown with just four seconds left in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon to hold off St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic, 56-48, on the road in a non-conference 8-player football game.

“It was a stroke-filled game,” said Sabers’ head coach Jake Szymanski. “It took us awhile to get going. We were down at the half, 22-8.

“We lost (quarterback) Tyler Hallead and Nick Sturgeon in the first quarter, and they had to sit out the remainder of the game as a precaution.”

Lee Pizana came in to play quarterback, fortunately a position he is familiar with having done a lot of it last year, and the coaching staff switched players around to fill the gaps.

Defense played a big role in the Sabers being able to come back from the first-half deficit, making some key stops that kept them from falling further behind.

“Lee did a great job stepping in and taking over at quarterback,” Szymanski said. “It wasn’t always pretty at times. We made our fair share of mistakes.

“Moving some guys around put us in some bad predicaments, but we were able to overcome all that. All year long we’ve talked about how we can be a special team, and special teams do special things. I would say this game was something special with the obstacles we had to overcome.”

Pizana finished 9-of-16 passing for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Matt Gunia led the receivers with six receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown, while Ryker Capling caught two for 65 yards and Nathan Oleniczak was on the receiving end of a scoring strike.

Oleniczak also gained 102 yards on 20 rushes with a touchdown. Pizana added 84 yards rushing on 20 carries with two rushing touchdowns. He also returned an interception 100 yards for a score.

Eddie Dutkavich returned to form, leading the Sabers defense with 13 tackles and a sack. Capling was in on seven stops, recovered a fumble and blocked a kick. Oleniczak had seven tackles and a sack. Pizana chipped in with four tackles, a forced fumble. Jackson Star-Chief had five tackles.

The Sabers improved their record to 3-2 on the season and will travel to Marion for a game with the Western Michigan D League-leading Eagles next Friday.