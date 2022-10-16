BRETHREN — One more step remains if the Manistee Catholic eight-player football team has any hope of qualifying for the MHSAA playoffs after the Sabers knocked off inter-county and Western Michigan D League rival Bear Lake, 26-0, at Brethren on Saturday night.

Even a win next week in the Sabers’ finale at home against Onaway doesn’t guarantee them a spot since the MHSAA did away with the automatic bids for six-win teams.

The Sabers can only take care of their own business, which they did against the Lakers despite a sluggish performance that had coach Jake Szymanski concerned right up until the final horn.

“It went pretty slow for us,” Szymanski said later. “Bear Lake came out with a good game plan, and executed it very well. We took a little bit of warming up before we found our rhythm.

“Well, it really wasn’t much of a rhythm, but it was enough to get the job done.”

Enough to win their second straight game, and improve their record to 5-3 overall which puts the Sabers in better position to get into the post-season. They finished 3-2 in the WMD.

The Lakers (1-7, 0-5 WMD) made it difficult for the Sabers, though, by shutting down the Sabers outside game, which changed things completely.

“We had (Nathan) Oleniczak working pretty hard on the inside, and that allowed us to at least keep the ball moving consistently,” Szymanski said.

Manistee Catholic managed to score twice in the first half to open a 14-0 lead at the intermission.

As Szymanski said, Oleniczak had to do a yeoman’s job pounding the ball between the tackles and he finished the game with a pair of touchdowns.

Ryker Capling and Lee Pizana, who had to come in and play quarterback when starter Tyler Hallead left with an injury in a 68-0 loss to Marion, also scored for the Sabers.

Oleniczak ran the ball for 131 yards on 25 carries, while Capling contributed 64 yards on 11 attempts and Pizana had six touches for 37 yards.

“Our blocking up front really wasn’t there for our passing game,” said Szymanski. “But, we did what we needed to do and it gives us a shot now if we can win next week.

“We’re going to have to come out with a much better week of practice, and get some things straightened out. We have to come out firing on all cylinders at kickoff.”

Eddie Dutkavich had a big night defensively with 13 tackles, followed by Oleniczak with five stops and two sacks as the Sabers defense kept the Laker offense stymied all night.