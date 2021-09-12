MESICK — Manistee Catholic came out flat for Saturday’s matinee game with Mesick and paid the price, finding itself behind 20-0 in the first quarter en route to a 48-6 loss in a Western Michigan D League 8-player football game in Mesick.
The Bulldogs (2-1, 2-0 WMD) were coming off a resounding 45-0 shutout of Baldwin, while the Sabers (1-2, 0-2 WMD) saw Bear Lake rally for a 20-14 win at Saber Stadium last week for its first 2-0 start in its third year of existence.
“We didn’t really get off the bus too well,” Sabers’ coach Jake Szymanski said. “They had 20 points real fast there in the first quarter. We were just getting knocked around.
“We were slow off the ball. We weren’t filling our gaps, and running through our assignments like we should have been. They just took full advantage of it.
“They are a solid team. They have some good athletes. You give those guys holes and spaces to run in, and they take advantage of it.”
It would be natural to assume the Sabers were still feeling the disappointment after last weeks’ 20-14 loss to Bear Lake in a game they twice had the lead.
But Szymanski felt it wasn’t so much a hangover from the loss, but the absence of running back Rykar Capling, the Sabers’ stalwart in the backfield who went down in the second half last week and was later diagnosed with a concussion.
Capling was kept out of Saturday’s game as a precautionary measure, and his absence left a hole in the offensive backfield. The Sabers were unable to generate a consistent ground game with quarterback Kyle McLinden still nursing a bad ankle.
“We tried to rely a little bit heavier on the pass,” Szymanski said in explanation. “Us passing over 15 times a game… we probably won’t win a lot of games.
“We want to be able to be balanced and run the ball effectively to set up our play action pass. We tried a lot of different things. We changed some things up.
“For this week we revamped our blocking assignments to try to get guys in positions to where the guys we were going to put in the backfield would be successful. You could tell our timing looked off.”
McLinden was 8-of-17 passing for 130 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Hallead caught two passes for 55 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown reception. Gabe Gunia hauled in three for 58 yards.
The running game was non-existent. Defensively, the Sabers were led by Ed Dutkavich who finished with 10 tackles and a sack, Hallead had five stops and two fumble recoveries and Nathan Oleniczak had 11 tackles while McLinden made six stops.
Next up for the Sabers is a league game at 7 p.m., Friday, at Baldwin.