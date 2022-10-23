MANISTEE — A fast start, a rough patch and a strong finish were all featured in Saturday afternoon’s homecoming game for the Manistee Catholic eight-player football team to close the regular season.

It took the Sabers barely two minutes to score their first touchdown of the game, then they took a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter before the visiting Onaway Cardinals rallied to grab the lead.

But, the Sabers pulled themselves together, regrouped and came storming back to cruise past the Cardinals, 46-16, and bring the curtain down on the 2022 season with a fine 6-3 record.

“We had some things going early there, and we had an inadvertent whistle defensively that would have led to another turnover, but we didn’t get it,” Manistee Catholic head coach Jake Szymanski said. “For some odd reason that kind of put us in a lull for the next five or six minutes, and we were really struggling. I couldn’t figure out why, and that led to Onaway getting back into it and taking the lead.

“After their last score, we told the guys ‘Hey, we can’t let one bad play can’t lead to us being like this. Buckle back down, we have to get ourselves right. Let’s get the ball moving, and get back on track.’”

The Sabers did just that, too.

Onaway went up, 16-14, with 9:40 left in the second quarter on a one-yard plunge by Jackson Chaski and Hudson Decker’s two-point conversion.

It was all Sabers after that, though, as they blitzed the Cardinals for 32 unanswered points the rest of the way.

Ryker Capling put the Sabers in the lead for good, 20-16, when he broke into the open and galloped 44 yards for the score with 7:05 remaining in the first half.

Onaway had a touchdown called back on a holding penalty, and the Cardinals would eventually turn the ball over on downs at the Sabers’ 10-yard line leading to the next Manistee Catholic score.

After picking up four yards on the first play, Sabers quarterback Tyler Hallead flipped a short pass to Matt Gunia, who rumbled 35 yards with the ball to midfield.

Hallead would also connect with Capling on a 25-yard pass to set the Sabers up at the Cardinals 25. Four plays later, Lee Pizana hauled in a seven-yard scoring strike from Hallead to give the Sabers a 10-point cushion, 26-16 with just 41 seconds left in the half.

But, the Sabers weren’t done yet.

Nathaniel Barnett recovered an Onaway fumble at the Cardinals 30, and the Sabers found the end zone again just two plays later when Pizana raced 32 yards on a reverse to make it 32-16.

Pizana finished the first half scoring for the Sabers when he returned an interception 55 yards to the house as Manistee Catholic led, 38-16 at the intermission.

The Sabers got one more score on a 31-yard scamper by Hallead with 11:48 left in the fourth period.

“I’m very pleased with how the guys played all game long,” Szymanski said. “We got a couple scores before half, then got the ball out of half, and it was like things were falling our way. We just had to put it to bed.

“The whole second half we kind of slowed down in the backfield when we were able to get outside, and have some guys available to block for us.

“We allowed them (backs) to get to their blockers, and be able to make cuts. Eddie (Dutkavich) is one of those special players who come along, and he’s just made tackles defensively. The older he’s gotten, the better he’s gotten.

“He and the rest of the seniors definitely left it all out on the field. It definitely was one of our better tackling games. We had a lot of guys around the ball, and if we didn’t we were making single guy tackles. That’s something we struggled with all year.”3:50

Nathan Oleniczak converted an onside kickoff recovery by Lee Pizana to score the Sabers first touchdown, bolting 47 yards into the end zone and then adding the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 10:28 left in the opening quarter.

The Sabers took a 14-0 lead at 3:50 when he snuck in from the one-yard line.

Onaway capped its next possession with a 42-yard run by Hudson Decker and the Cardinals added the two-point conversion to close the gap to six points, 14-8 just a few seconds later on the way to the lead.

“This senior class has been through so much, the ups and downs that was 2020, and we had opportunities last year to be successful and we ended 4-5,” said Szymanski.

“For them to turn it around this year with a lot against us that we brought upon ourselves, overcome all that and have the successful season we did was impressive. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”

Hallead finished the game completing 4-of-4 of his passes for 71 yards and the touchdown.

Oleniczak was the pacesetter for the ground game, carrying the ball 15 times for 130 yards and a touchdown. Hallead added 69 yards on 20 attempts with a touchdown. Capling had 12 touches for 57 yards and a touchdown.

As usual, Dutkavich led the Sabers on defense with 15 tackles, while Oleniczak was in on nine stops, Capling finished with eight tackles and Nick Sturgeon contributed five.