MANISTEE — A chance to finish the season with a winning record is in front of the Manistee Catholic co-op eight-player football team over the next two weeks, starting Saturday night at home against Western Michigan D League foe Brethren at 7 p.m.
Brethren (2-5, 2-1 WMD) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 54-18 victory over Bear Lake, before being sidelined with a positive COVID-19 test which forced the Bobcats to forfeit their game with Mesick.
The Bobcats didn’t skip a beat when they returned to the gridiron, though, with a 72-26 win over Baldwin, and they want to continue that winning streak against the Sabers.
“I don’t think their record shows what kind of team they have this year,” Manistee Catholic head coach Jake Szymanski said. “They’ve shown in games they’ve played against teams in our conference that they are still a contender.
“They had a really tough first part of their schedule, and their record reflects that. They’re still a really good team, they’re still well coached. They’re going to come at us physically.”
Both offenses appear to be hitting their stride, with the Sabers (3-4, 0-4 WMD) averaging over 50 points a game over their last four contests, so there’s certainly a possibility that the fans could be in for some fireworks.
While the Bobcats have run a spread offense and tried to get to the outside the last few years, head coach J.J. Randall has made some adjustments this year to run the ball between the tackles according to Szymanski.
“They can still get to the outside,” Szymnanski said. “They still have athletes to get the job done. We just have to go out, execute our game plan and put ourselves in good position to win.
“Last week the defense executed the game plan very, very well. We were pleased with that. We tackled well. We got three, four guys around the ball. We were pleased with how everybody noved around together as a unit. It just looked really good.”
The Sabers are still trying to find the one running back who can break off some big runs, or score on one big play. But the passing game has been sharp, with senior quarterback Kyle McLinden using his big arm to bomb away.
Manistee Catholic used four or five running backs to gain over 200 yards rushing in a 60-6 non-conference victory at Caseville last week.
“We’d like to run the ball a little bit better,” Szymanski said. “We had five or six guys touch the ball in the running game last week, and that was nice to see.
“But we’re still looking for that one guy who can get over that 100-yard mark that can kind of help shorten games for us. I’m sure coach Randall has seen how we like to pass, and the routes we like to run and they’re going to have that well covered.
“So, we’ll go over some things this week, and change a few things, throw in a couple of wrinkles. If we can just run the ball, we’ll be in position to run the clock and impose our will.”