MANISTEE — A year ago the Manistee Catholic football team swept its county opponents, and the Sabers want to do the same this year starting with Thursday night’s 7 p.m. season opener at Onekama.
The Sabers are also on a mission to qualify for the Michigan High School Athletic Association 8-player playoffs, which they narrowly missed last year despite a 6-3 record.
“Right now we’re still working out the bugs,” Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski said. “We’re still young. We definitely have to get quicker off the ball, I think that’s our biggest weakness.
“We know where we need to get, know how we need to block them. We just need to get there a little quicker.”
It’s been no mystery who will start at quarterback after junior Tyler Hallead, who saw plenty of snaps there a year ago but was used at receiver as well.
Joining him in the backfield will be wingback Ryker Capling and Nathan Oleniczak at fullback. Oleniczak has the power to get the tough yards, as well as the speed to bust into the open if he finds a hole.
“We definitely have a lot of new guys up front,” Szymanski said. “A lot of new faces from last year, but they didn’t really get a lot of playing time.”
Andrew Potter, a sophomore, will be at one end on offense, with sophomore Evan Harvey starting at the other end. The Sabers will start freshman Travis Niewnhouse and sophomore Landyn Kequom at the guards with sophomore Brandan Brindle at center.
Defensively, the Sabers graduated leading tackler Eddie Dutkavich and his 115 tackles last June and there’s no question it leaves a major league size hole.
“We don’t have a guy like Eddie Dutkavich, but we do have three solid guys that I feel can combine for that number,” said Szymanski.
“That’s what we’ve been working on, how can build our defense around getting the ball worked around back to three guys (Nathaniel Barnett, Oleniczak and Capling).”
New Onekama coach Justin Sedelmaier graduated three outstanding athletes, but returns a trio of seniors ... one is out for the season with an injury ... as well as quarterback Luke Bradford.
“It comes down to us being able to not beat ourselves with penalties and turnovers, and comng off the ball effectively as a unit,” Szymanski said.