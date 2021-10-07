MANISTEE — Senior quarterback Kyle McLinden had his best day for the Manistee Catholic eight-player football team last week, throwing for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to overtake high flying Marion.
But it showed coach Jake Szymanski that the Sabers front line could handle the fast and furious Eagles pass rush to give McLinden time to sit back in the pocket and find his receivers.
The Sabers will need to do the same Saturday afternoon when they take on Caseville at 2 p.m. in a non-conference contest on the road.
Caseville, which is on the eastern shores of Saginaw Bay in the Thumb and a four-hour bus ride, saw its record dip to 0-6 with a 71-22 loss at North Huron last week. The Eagles’ defense has been extremely porous this season, giving up an average of 63 points while scoring 14 points a game.
With a passing game that has only produced 74 yards on 7-of-14 completions by sophomore quarterback Nathan Feltner, the Eagles aren’t expected to present a threat to the Sabers’ secondary.
Feltner is also the Eagles’ leading rusher, with 716 yards on 77 carries and nine touchdowns. Another sophomore, T.J. Stormzand has gained 142 yards on 51 attempts and two touchdowns.
Szymanski hopes to see the Sabers (2-4) put up more yardage on the ground this week after they were almost totally shut down by Marion.
“We can move the ball against anybody, we just kind of become our own worst enemy,” Szymanski said. “As the year has gone, we’ve kind of minimized our mistakes. This could be a very good team if we could put it together for four quarters.
“Our offense has definitely started to click the last couple of weeks. Defensively, we’re still a little shaky. Our tackling has gone down in the last few weeks.”
The offensive line gave McLinden plenty of time to stand back in the pocket, effectively holding off the Marion defensive ends and keeping their passer upright.
But the one negative last week was the Sabers’ defense, which Szymanski was not at all happy with. He said there was too much sloppy tackling, or attempted tackling on the Sabers’ part.
Marion had the power backs to make the Sabers pay for their subpar effort on defense. Caseville doesn’t have that kind of running game, but missed tackles can open things up just the same and the Sabers can’t afford to give up big plays to anyone.
“For some odd reason, we’re not hitting and wrapping the first couple of weeks, and that’s led to some long touchdowns that has kind of set us back a little bit,” Szymanski said. “That’s exactly why we’re not looking past Caseville..
“We have to go there, and we have to take care of the little things. We let the little things turn into big things, and then they turn into real problems.”
A win Saturday draws the Sabers one game closer to .500 for the season, with homecoming next week so there’s a lot riding on the outcome.